PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) Building Market Awareness Through Powerful Partners

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) ( PLTXF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, Cooking Up a Winning Recipe to Capitalize on $74 Billion Plant-Based Food Market.

Innovative and complementary partnerships are crucial in growth and performance in the emerging plant-based space. The market opportunity is certainly there; Meticulous Research forecasts 11.9% CAGR, resulting in the plant-based food market totaling $74.2 billion by 2027. For partnerships to succeed, companies must collaborate with experts from diverse fields such as culinary, sports, nutrition, e-commerce and others to capture share and promote market adoption. Deepening ties between these industries fosters longevity and allows companies to offer services and solutions that help their customers and other businesses become more successful. . . .

Growing awareness of the benefits of plant-based foods by any company plays into the wheelhouse of PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) ( PLTXF) , a company that is also extremely active in partnering and building market awareness. PlantX is clearly differentiated from e-commerce sites such as Amazon although it has been called the vegan Amazon, insomuch that it offers a huge array of plant-based products. There is no wondering or guessing. If PlantX sells it, it is plant-based.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantXs platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

