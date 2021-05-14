Misonix Appoints Patrick J. Beyer to Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Misonix Appoints Patrick J. Beyer to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Leading Medical Tech Executive Brings Extensive Industry Knowledge, Strategic Leadership and Financial Expertise to Board

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. ( MSON) (Misonix or the Company), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Patrick J. Beyer as an independent member of the Board. Mr. Beyer joined the Board on May 12, 2021.

Pat is a highly respected, purpose-driven leader who has a proven, long-term track record of success throughout his career in the healthcare industry, stated Stavros Vizirgianakis, Chief Executive Officer of Misonix. Pat has been an integral member of ConMeds executive team and his leadership expertise in strategy, business development, operations and finance will be valuable to Misonix in supporting our goals for sustainable revenue growth and profitability, as well as the enhancement of long-term shareholder value. We are very excited to have Pat join our Board and look forward to his contributions as we continue to strengthen and grow our business by leveraging our cutting-edge ultrasonic technology and regenerative products to deliver best-in-class solutions with demonstrated clinical benefits that improve patient outcomes.

Mr. Beyer is currently President of International and Global Orthopedics for ConMed Corporation (ConMed), a publicly held medical technology company, a position in which he has served since October 2020. Mr. Beyer previously served as President of ConMed International. Prior, Mr. Beyer served as Chief Executive Officer of ICNet, a privately held infectious control software company from 2010 to 2014 when the company was sold. Prior to this, Mr. Beyer spent 21 years at Stryker Corporation where he led Stryker Europe from 2005 to 2009; Stryker UK, South Africa and Ireland from 2002 to 2005 and Stryker Medical from 1999 to 2002. Mr. Beyer graduated from Kalamazoo College with a BA in Economics, obtained his MBA in Finance from Western Michigan and attended Harvard Business Schools Advanced Management Program.

Mr. Beyer stated, I am very excited to join the Misonix Board of Directors and be part of a growing company with leading ultrasonic products and procedural solutions powered by proprietary technology and backed by robust clinical data. I look forward to sharing my experience and knowledge with the Board and management team to advance the Company's strategic growth objectives and maximize the many significant opportunities in front of Misonix to disrupt large markets and expand share.

About Misonix, Inc.
Misonix, Inc. ( MSON) is a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative tissue products. Its surgical team markets and sells BoneScalpel and SonaStar, which facilitate precise bone sculpting and removal of soft and hard tumors and tissue, primarily in the areas of neurosurgery, orthopedic, plastic and maxillo-facial surgery. The Company's wound team markets and sells TheraSkin, Therion, TheraGenesis and SonicOne to debride, treat and heal chronic and traumatic wounds in inpatient, outpatient and physician office sites of service. At Misonix, Better Matters! That is why throughout the Companys history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of products that radically improve outcomes for patients. Additional information is available on the Company's web site at www.misonix.com.

Contact:Norberto Aja, Jennifer Neuman
Joe DwyerJCIR
Chief Financial Officer212-835-8500 or [email protected]
Misonix, Inc.
631-927-9113
ti?nf=ODIzNjMwNiM0MTgzNTk5IzIwMDUwMjY=
0ab3acb4-44d6-488a-99e8-474a30812734
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)