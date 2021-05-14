QCI Applies Quantum Software Across Six Business Segments

LEESBURG, Va., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. ( QUBT) (QCI), the leader in bridging the power of classic and quantum computing, today announced advancements with major firms in building industry-specific quantum applications. The joint efforts are being driven by QCIs QikStart Program , the companys initiative to foster and develop practical applications of its Qatalyst quantum application accelerator. Since the launch of QikStart earlier this year , the company has garnered interest and participation from businesses seeking to adopt quantum computing techniques for solving mission-critical problems, today and in the future.



We are excited to showcase the potential of quantum computing, said Robert Liscouski, CEO of QCI. Since the inception of this program, we have seen exponential growth in participants looking to explore the solutions that quantum can provide various business sectors. QCI is focused on driving real-world value today as quantum computing expands to empower more and more production applications.

QCI is working with subject matter experts and market leaders who are participating in the program to define, create and prove quantum-driven solutions to their current problems. Use cases are currently being defined in the following areas:

A leading data analytics firm on addressing current and future cyber security risks using quantum technologies, specifically detecting fraudulent activity on credit cards as well as security risks for illicit activity and physical access to secure sites.

A global oil company is focused on logistics for oil supply chain optimization as well as pipeline cyber security in the wake of the recent Colonial Pipeline ransomware cyber-attack.

A large global manufacturer is exploring quantum opportunities in intelligent routing and distribution optimization for vehicles, devices, and products, as well as automation robotics for logistical order fulfillment optimization.

A prominent accounting, auditing, and data analytics provider is looking into building a quantum computing initiative to assess risk and optimize complex business critical computations.

An innovative pharmaceutical company is optimizing drug trials, diagnostics, and treatment options by leveraging quantum computing for community detection and drug discovery.



The QikStart Program is focused on defining, testing, and delivering real-world solutions to current problems using Qatalysts quantum software that supports both classical and quantum processing. Solutions are focused on accelerating and improving accuracy for todays problems using classical and quantum processors. As more advanced quantum systems become available, these applications will seamlessly evolve with no additional programming or low-level coding needed.



QikStart is demonstrating the real-world value Qatalyst brings to businesses that are interested in taking advantage of quantum computing, stated Dave Morris, QCIs Chief Revenue Officer. Every customer wants to see what new technology can do for them, and QikStart is giving us the demonstrable use cases to show where we deliver value today. This will go a long way in assisting our sales efforts.

QikStart participants are given access to the Qatalyst quantum application accelerator, QCIs expert internal resources, and funding to explore and push the boundaries of quantum computing for delivering practical business results. To learn more about the program and how it can accelerate the time-to-quantum business results, visit: https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/qikstart

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) ( QUBT) is focused on accelerating the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions. The companys flagship product, Qatalyst, is the first software to bridge the power of classical and quantum computing, hiding complexity and empowering SMEs to solve complex computational problems today. QCIs expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing innovations, to massively parallel programming, to the security that protects nations. Connect with QCI on LinkedIn and @QciQuantum on Twitter. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

