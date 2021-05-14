Logo
QCI Applies Quantum Software Across Six Business Segments

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

QikStart Program applies quantum-ready computations to fraud detection, supply chain logistics optimization, vehicle routing, robotics automation, drug discovery and community detection

LEESBURG, Va., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. ( QUBT) (QCI), the leader in bridging the power of classic and quantum computing, today announced advancements with major firms in building industry-specific quantum applications. The joint efforts are being driven by QCIsQikStart Program, the companys initiative to foster and develop practical applications of itsQatalyst quantum application accelerator. Since the launch of QikStart earlier this year, the company has garnered interest and participation from businesses seeking to adopt quantum computing techniques for solving mission-critical problems, today and in the future.

We are excited to showcase the potential of quantum computing, said Robert Liscouski, CEO of QCI. Since the inception of this program, we have seen exponential growth in participants looking to explore the solutions that quantum can provide various business sectors. QCI is focused on driving real-world value today as quantum computing expands to empower more and more production applications.

QCI is working with subject matter experts and market leaders who are participating in the program to define, create and prove quantum-driven solutions to their current problems. Use cases are currently being defined in the following areas:

  • A leading data analytics firm on addressing current and future cyber security risks using quantum technologies, specifically detecting fraudulent activity on credit cards as well as security risks for illicit activity and physical access to secure sites.
  • A global oil company is focused on logistics for oil supply chain optimization as well as pipeline cyber security in the wake of the recent Colonial Pipeline ransomware cyber-attack.
  • A large global manufacturer is exploring quantum opportunities in intelligent routing and distribution optimization for vehicles, devices, and products, as well as automation robotics for logistical order fulfillment optimization.
  • A prominent accounting, auditing, and data analytics provider is looking into building a quantum computing initiative to assess risk and optimize complex business critical computations.
  • An innovative pharmaceutical company is optimizing drug trials, diagnostics, and treatment options by leveraging quantum computing for community detection and drug discovery.

The QikStart Program is focused on defining, testing, and delivering real-world solutions to current problems using Qatalysts quantum software that supports both classical and quantum processing. Solutions are focused on accelerating and improving accuracy for todays problems using classical and quantum processors. As more advanced quantum systems become available, these applications will seamlessly evolve with no additional programming or low-level coding needed.

QikStart is demonstrating the real-world value Qatalyst brings to businesses that are interested in taking advantage of quantum computing, stated Dave Morris, QCIs Chief Revenue Officer. Every customer wants to see what new technology can do for them, and QikStart is giving us the demonstrable use cases to show where we deliver value today. This will go a long way in assisting our sales efforts.

QikStart participants are given access to the Qatalyst quantum application accelerator, QCIs expert internal resources, and funding to explore and push the boundaries of quantum computing for delivering practical business results. To learn more about the program and how it can accelerate the time-to-quantum business results, visit: https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/qikstart

About Quantum Computing Inc.
Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) ( QUBT) is focused on accelerating the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions. The companys flagship product, Qatalyst, is the first software to bridge the power of classical and quantum computing, hiding complexity and empowering SMEs to solve complex computational problems today. QCIs expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing innovations, to massively parallel programming, to the security that protects nations. Connect with QCI on LinkedIn and @QciQuantum on Twitter. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Quantum Computing (Company), and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," aim to, or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Companys filings with the SEC.

Qatalyst and QikStart are trademarks of Quantum Computing Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact:
Robert Liscouski, CEO
Quantum Computing, Inc.
+1 (703) 436-2161
Email Contact

Investor Relations Contact:
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor Relations
+1 (949) 432-7566
Email Contact

Media Relations Contact:
Seth Menacker
Fusion Public Relations
+1 (201) 638-7561
[email protected]


