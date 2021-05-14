Forbes Recognizes Conduent as One of America's Best Employers for Diversity

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated ( CNDT) today announced that the company has been named to Forbes magazines Americas Best 500 Employers for Diversity 2021 list. Working with analytics firm Statista, Forbes conducted a survey of over 50,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations to identify The Best Employers for Diversity.



Being named to the Forbes list recognizes our progress in our never-ending efforts to create an environment and culture where all of our associates feel they can be themselves and valued for their contributions, said Cliff Skelton, Conduent CEO. We believe that fostering a diverse and inclusive culture is key to maintaining a positive and productive environment and we are constantly striving to improve. Diverse experiences, perspectives and backgrounds undoubtedly lead to better ideas, better outcomes and a better experience for our associates, clients, and communities.

Those surveyed by Forbes answered questions on age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity about their own employer. When compiling the list, the diversity of corporations boards and executive ranks were also considered, as were diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and any recent allegations or unresolved lawsuits related to workplace diversity. This is the first time that Conduent has been recognized on Forbes list of Americas Best 500 Employers for Diversity.

To learn more about Conduents approach to diversity and inclusion, visit https://www.conduent.com/diversity-and-inclusion/.

