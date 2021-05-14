Logo
Cellectar to Participate at the Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease Summit on May 21, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. ( CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced the company will participate and be available for 1x1 meetings at the following upcoming conference:

Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease Summit
Date:May 21, 2021
Time:On demand presentation for registered participants
Available for 1x1 meetings
Webcast:To register, click on the link HERE

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the company website.

About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.
Cellectar Biosciences is focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing proprietary drugs independently and through research and development collaborations. The companys core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate (PDC) delivery platform to develop PDCs that specifically target cancer cells, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects. The companys PDC platform possesses the potential for the discovery and development of the next-generation of cancer-targeting treatments, and it plans to develop PDCs independently and through research and development collaborations.

The companys product pipeline includes CLR 131, a small-molecule PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope) and proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs and multiple partnered PDC assets.

For more information, please visit www.cellectar.com or join the conversation by liking and following us on the companys social media channels: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contacts

Investors:
Monique Kosse
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-3820
[email protected]

