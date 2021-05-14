LiveXLive To Exclusively Stream The iHeartCountry Album Release Party With Blake Shelton In Celebration Of "Body Language"

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: iHeartMedia presents the "iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Blake Shelton," an exclusive live event on Thursday, May 20 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate his new album, "Body Language," set to be released on May 21 via Warner Music Nashville. Hosted by Bobby Bones, the event will feature an exclusive interview with Shelton, and a much anticipated intimate performance.





Fans can tune into a free, live video stream on LiveXLive (NASDAQ: LIVX). The event will also broadcast across iHeartMedia's mainstream Country radio stations at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET.



WHO: Shelton continues to add to his superstar status with his new album "Body Language." The album's flagship single "Happy Anywhere" (featuring Gwen Stefani) topped the Country Digital Song Sales Chart, also marking his 28th No. 1 song on the country airplay charts. Shelton builds upon the message that it doesn't matter what you have or where you are if you have love, with his latest hit "Minimum Wage," currently Top 15 on the country charts. Both tunes follow the platinum-selling, multi-week No.1 "Nobody But You," which has now topped 240 million streams. "Nobody But You" made its TV debut at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards, where Shelton was also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for his smash hit "God's Country." The 4x Platinum record earned the 2019 CMA Award and 2020 ACM Award for Single of the Year. "God's Country" and "Nobody But You" are featured on "Fully Loaded: God's Country," Shelton's seventh album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.



WHEN: Live Video Stream:

Thursday, May 20 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET on LiveXLive Radio Broadcast:

Thursday, May 20 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET on iHeartMedia's Mainstream Country radio stations



About Blake Shelton

Country music superstar and multimedia entertainer Blake Shelton continues a storied career that spans nearly two decades. With awards wins nearing the hundreds, including ACM (5), AMA (3), CMA (10), CMT (11) and People's Choice Awards (6), Shelton remains a force in the industry. The hit-making recording artist has earned upwards of 8.5 billion global streams as well as 28 No. 1 singles on the country airplay charts the third most of any artist in history. Now on the verge of releasing his 12th studio album, Body Language, Shelton has sold more than 11 million records over the course of his career. He has also achieved dozens of certifications, beginning with his Platinum-certified debut single "Austin" through his 3x Platinum, ACM and CMA Awards Single of the Year "God's Country" and beyond. As a coach for the Emmy Award-winning television show The Voice, Shelton is a seven-time champion, most recently with his contestant Todd Tilghman. The Grand Ole Opry member also remains focused on his partnerships with Smithworks American Made Vodka and Ryman Hospitality, with Ole Red restaurant / venue locations currently in Tishomingo, Nashville, Gatlinburg and Orlando. A noted humanitarian, Shelton has helped raise millions of dollars for children's hospitals, disaster relief organizations, food banks and more in his home state of Oklahoma and throughout the entire country.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech, and includes three segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About LiveXLive Media Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and live-streams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans, and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), live-streaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livexlive-to-exclusively-stream-the-iheartcountry-album-release-party-with-blake-shelton-in-celebration-of-body-language-301291682.html

