CooTek's Catwalk Beauty Ranked #1 on the US iOS Games Chart on May 13

SHANGHAI, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catwalk Beauty, an ultra-casual game designed and released in the global market by CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), reached #1 in the US iOS Games section during the day of May 13, only three weeks after its debut.

The success of Catwalk Beauty in the US market stemmed from the Company's R&D capability in gaming and experience in localized operations in the global market. The Company drove the whole process of the incubation of Catwalk Beauty, from the creation to the development and its final debut. In addition to the creative gameplay, localized UI design is the crucial factor to the game's outstanding performance. CooTek has brought an enhanced entertainment experience to its users through expertise in game innovation and development.

Catwalk Beauty has attracted a group of loyal fans internationally. The popularity signifies that casual games developed by Cootek are gaining more market share in the global market. Looking forward, through a holistic incubation mechanism, which fuels rapid iteration and innovation, CooTek is confident in achieving a larger-scale game production and growing exponentially in the global market.

As an essential component of the pan-entertainment content, mobile games have created positive synergies with CooTek's other business sectors, such as online literature. The Company's collaboration with third-party game studios, via strategic investments, has strengthened game resources and increased the variety of game offerings. To pursue further expansion in the game industry, CooTek will continue to invest in the development of boutique games by integrating with high-quality game studios and assisting game developers in giving full play to their talents while boosting game user experience.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a fast-growing mobile internet company with a global vision, offering mobile applications. Our mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. The Company's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users. CooTek has developed and brought to market content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and casual games. For details, please visit: https://ir.cootek.com/.

