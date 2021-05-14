TD Bank Names Alissa Van Volkom as Head of U.S. Consumer Deposits, Products and Payments

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TD Bank Names Alissa Van Volkom as Head of U.S. Consumer Deposits, Products and Payments

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 14, 2021

CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, today announced the appointment of Alissa Van Volkom as Head of U.S. Consumer Deposits, Products and Payments. In this role, Van Volkom will lead all aspects of TD's deposit products, including product development, business analytics, sales strategies and support, and customer experience and engagement.

Alissa Van Volkom, SVP, Head of U.S. Consumer Deposits, Products and Payments at TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank

"Alissa's expertise and ability to drive product strategy and operations from an outside-in perspective make her uniquely well-positioned to drive growth, efficiency and profitability, while still keeping customer experience at the forefront," said Matt Boss, Head of Consumer Products for TD Bank.

Van Volkom joined TD in 2018 and previously served as the bank's Senior Vice President, Head of Customer, Product and Digital Marketing. In this role, she led the customer marketing strategy and developed integrated marketing plans to generate demand for TD's consumer and commercial products across the U.S. Bank. She also managed the U.S. digital marketing organization, where she championed the development of data-driven digital marketing strategies to create connected customer experiences.

"I'm proud to lead a team that remains strategic and resilient in this highly competitive landscape while keeping our customers and communities at the center," said Van Volkom. "I look forward to working closely with this team to ensure that TD continues to make a positive impact in driving deeper personalization, customer engagement and growth in the industry."

Van Volkom holds a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9.5 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,220 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

America's Most Convenient Bank. (PRNewsFoto/TD Bank)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/td-bank-names-alissa-van-volkom-as-head-of-us-consumer-deposits-products-and-payments-301291604.html

SOURCE TD Bank

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)