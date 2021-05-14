TD Bank Names Alissa Van Volkom as Head of U.S. Consumer Deposits, Products and Payments

CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, today announced the appointment of Alissa Van Volkom as Head of U.S. Consumer Deposits, Products and Payments. In this role, Van Volkom will lead all aspects of TD's deposit products, including product development, business analytics, sales strategies and support, and customer experience and engagement.

"Alissa's expertise and ability to drive product strategy and operations from an outside-in perspective make her uniquely well-positioned to drive growth, efficiency and profitability, while still keeping customer experience at the forefront," said Matt Boss, Head of Consumer Products for TD Bank.

Van Volkom joined TD in 2018 and previously served as the bank's Senior Vice President, Head of Customer, Product and Digital Marketing. In this role, she led the customer marketing strategy and developed integrated marketing plans to generate demand for TD's consumer and commercial products across the U.S. Bank. She also managed the U.S. digital marketing organization, where she championed the development of data-driven digital marketing strategies to create connected customer experiences.

"I'm proud to lead a team that remains strategic and resilient in this highly competitive landscape while keeping our customers and communities at the center," said Van Volkom. "I look forward to working closely with this team to ensure that TD continues to make a positive impact in driving deeper personalization, customer engagement and growth in the industry."

Van Volkom holds a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

