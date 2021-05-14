Nuvve Announces New Start Time for First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call at 9:00 AM ET on Monday, May 17, 2021

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. ("Nuvve") (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, today announced that it will now conduct a conference call to review the financial results for the first quarter of 2021 at 9:00 AM ET (6:00 AM PT) on Monday, May 17, 2021. The Company will now issue first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on May 17, 2021. There is no change to the dial-in or webcast information.

Conference Call Details

To participate in this call, please dial (877) 270-2148 or (412) 902-6510, or listen via a live webcast, which is available in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://nuvve.com/investors/https://ir.infusystem.com/.

A replay of the call will be available by visiting https://nuvve.com/investors/ for the next 90 days or by calling (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation code 10155229, through May 24, 2021.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve (Nasdaq: NVVE) is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. Its mission is to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. Nuvve's Grid Integrated Vehicle, GIVe, platform is refueling the next generation of electric vehicle fleets through intelligent, bidirectional charging solutions. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has launched successful V2G projects on five continents and is deploying commercial services worldwide by developing partnerships with utilities, automakers, and electric vehicle fleets. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, California, and can be found online at www.nuvve.com .

Nuvve Press Contact

Marc Trahand, EVP Marketing

[email protected]

+1 858 250 9740

Nuvve Investor Contact

Lytham Partners

Robert Blum or Joe Dorame

[email protected]

+1 602 889 9700

