2U, Inc. to Present at the Needham Technology & Media Conference

LANHAM, Md., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced its participation in the Needham Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 2:15pm ET. The company will present on its history, strategy, and financial results.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available at investor.2U.com . An archive of the webcast will also be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphorit's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 500 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 300,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

