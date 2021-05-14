Logo
Retail Sales Could Ease Inflation Fears on Wall Street

US retail sales stalled in April

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Retail sales in the U.S. lost momentum in April of 2021, according to a government report released on Friday morning. The numbers missed even the low market expectations, which had called for a 1% increase. That's a significant change from March, when they rose by 10.7%.

Declines in sales at clothing stores (-5.1%), general merchandise stores (-4.9%), sporting goods, hobby, musical instruments and books (-3.6%), gasoline stations (-1.1%) and nonstore retailers (-0.6%) were partially mitigated by increases in motor vehicles and part dealers (+2.9%), food services and drinking places (+3%) and electronics (+1.2%).

Still, the stalling in retail sales may be just an aberration. According to a research briefing from Oxford Economics, consumer spending is expected to stay strong in the near future, driven by healthy household savings. Meanwhile, the weak April retail sales could make it difficult for corporations to raise prices further, cooling Wall Street's fears of rising inflation.

Early in the week, Wall Street has been selling off, following a couple of hot inflation numbers. Rising inflation makes it more likely that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sooner than later, turning risk-off in the high-betas areas of the market.

But inflation cannot be hot for too long if consumers pause their spending spree. At least bond traders think so, sending the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields lower, helping major equity averages rise in pre-market trading. At 9 a.m., the S&P 500 was at 4,131.80, up 0.60% from the previous close, while the Dow Jones was at 34,068.60, up 0.38%. The Nasdaq composite was at 13,236.60, up 1.04% from Thursday's close as tech shares regained momentum.

While it's still too early to predict how major equity indexes will end the day and the week, this may turn out to be another day when bad news for Main Street is good news for Wall Street.

Author's Avatar
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.