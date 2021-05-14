NCR to Participate in Morgan Stanley Life After Covid: 2021 Thematic Conference





NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the banking, retail and hospitality industries, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Tim Oliver will host a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Life After Covid: 2021 Thematic Virtual Conference on May 20, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.









A live webcast and replay of the session will be available in the Investor Relations section of NCR.com (investor.ncr.com) for 90 days following the session.









About NCR Corporation









NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.









