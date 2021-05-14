Veritone Launches MARVEL.ai, a Complete End-to-End Voice-as-a-Service Solution, to Create and Monetize Hyper-Realistic Synthetic Voice Content at Commercial Scale





Veritone%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the worlds first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE%26trade%3B, and provider of digital content licensing services on behalf of the worlds largest media companies, worlds premier sports entities, news organizations and user-generated content (UGC) networks, today announced the launch of Veritone MARVEL.ai, an end-to-end Voice-as-a-Service (VaaS) solution that immediately enables media companies, brands, marketers, celebrities and influencers, many of whom are current Veritone customers and partners, to create, manage, license and monetize hyper-realistic synthetic voices.





Veritone MARVEL.ai supports both text-to-speech and speech-to-speech processes and offers the first complete, end-to-end suite of voice capabilities and features including creation and usage; management; production workflows; licensing, compliance and clearance; and monetization. Built on aiWARE, Veritones proprietary operating system for artificial intelligence, Veritone MARVEL.ai also enables users to leverage multiple best-in-class voice engines, ensuring they utilize the best solution possible for their specific needs. Veritone aiWARE also gives Veritone MARVEL.ai users the ability to combine top voice engines with other cognitive capabilities such as translation, sentiment analysis and content classification to create the highest quality content at scale.









In an increasingly digital world, brands and media companies are struggling to produce content at the rapid rate consumers have come to expect, due to constraints related to talent, production, personalization and licensing. Veritone MARVEL.ai bridges this content gap, allowing brands and media companies to expand and streamline advertising and content production to connect and keep customers engaged, while also finding new revenue opportunities, reducing time-to-market, and easily managing compliance and clearance for synthetic voice content.









Veritone MARVEL.ai is a natural extension of our expertise in artificial intelligence, digital content licensing and audio advertising, said Ryan Steelberg, president of Veritone. By offering the most advanced synthetic voice models and supporting both text-to-speech and speech-to-speech processes, Veritone MARVEL.ai is setting the standard for the synthetic content ecosystem. Whether youre a media company, brand, or an influencer, celebrity or athlete, the ability to easily create custom, authentic voices means that Veritone MARVEL.ai is a true game-changer for the media and entertainment industries.









While synthetic voice technology is powerful, it is imperative that it be used in a way that is clear, compliant, and used with consent from the voice owners. Veritone MARVEL.ai is the first, true VaaS solution that can not only store, share and automate voice processes, but also protect them, thanks to its secure, digital rights, cloud-based architecture and Veritones deep expertise in digital content licensing and rights management holdings. As an active member of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and Open Voice Network, Veritone will lead and participate in developing global best practices for synthetic content, in addition to sponsoring a think tank with industry leaders to govern the commercial use and protection of synthetic voice technology.









As advances in audio A.I. create new opportunities for talent, there is a need for reliable technology to manage and protect these rights, said Brent Weinstein, Chief Innovation Officer at United Talent Agency. Veritones solution, coupled with their premium audio expertise, creates a new opportunity for our clients to unlock new revenue streams in a safe and secure manner.









Theres only so much time I can devote to endorsements in my role, and my brand recognition is at its highest demand during hockey season when I have the least amount of time to support local businesses and charities due to my schedule, said Randy Hahn, San Jose Sharks hockey announcer and on-air personality. Veritone MARVEL.ai provides me with such a wide range of possibilities for my personal brand and endorsements because of its ease of use, minimal time commitment and control over the final voice file.









According to a recent+Advertiser+Perceptions+study, marketers are allocating 20% of their digital ad budgets to branded content and influencer marketing, which will account for a larger portion than any other category, including paid search, display, paid social and digital video. Veritone MARVEL.ai enables users to easily create and personalize voices to different tones, dialects, accents and languages to meet their audiences needs. Celebrities, influencers and athletes can amplify their own unique synthetic voice using Veritone MARVEL.ai, then manage, license and monetize their voice to generate revenue, save time and connect with and reach a wider audience.









In addition to Veritone aiWARE, the company also brings its expertise in digital content licensing to the launch of Veritone MARVEL.ai. As one of the worlds largest libraries of historic and breaking news and sports coverage, Veritone+Licensing works with iconic media and sports brands like CBS News, NCAA, Bloomberg and South China Morning Post to license video footage, audio and images for documentarians, filmmakers, advertisers and other creators to use in their productions. As a result, Veritone is well positioned to create and manage an ecosystem of voice, through not just its applications, but also in serving as the repository and distribution outlet of synthetic voice media assets for media companies, brands and celebrities.









Veritone takes the use and application of AI extremely seriously, Steelberg said. Our goal has always been to democratize artificial intelligence, but with that goal comes an immense responsibility to ensure its use in powerful, but ethical and transparent, ways. We uphold the highest standards of security and believe that transparency is critical to maintaining that trust. We will always protect our users, their voice identities and any content our users create with our Veritone MARVEL.ai technologies.









Synthetic voice is a disruptive technology, poised to transform not only the media and entertainment industry, but also numerous other markets through several commercial applications. With Veritones expertise in the justice, public+safety, legal and compliance fields, the company is well-positioned to expand the commercial use of synthetic voice across a wide range of industries with the launch of Veritone MARVEL.ai.









Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The companys proprietary operating system, aiWARE, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The companys AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and has offices in California and London. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.









This news release contains forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Veritone MARVEL.ai solution, its capabilities and the expected benefits to customers. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as may, will, expect, believe, anticipate, intend, could, estimate or continue or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritones SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





