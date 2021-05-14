Logo
Insight School of Kansas to Celebrate 2021 Graduates

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image



Insight+School+of+Kansas (ISKS), a full-time public school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District, will celebrate the 167 members of the Class of 2021 during an in-person commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 15, 2021.



No matter a students path to graduation, it is a recognition deserving of a celebration, said ISKS Head of School Cassandra Barton. Our entire school community is excited to come together to recognize our graduates achievements and help them turn the page to the next chapter in their lives.



Collectively, the Class of 2021 reports it has been accepted to technical schools, colleges and universities across the country, including: Barton County Community College, Kansas City Community College, Louisiana State University, Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, North Kansas City Technical College, Pratt Community College, Southern New Hampshire University, Trendsetter Cosmetology School, University of Kansas, University of Miami, Washburn Tech, Wichita State University, and Wichita State University Technical.



A tuition-free public school for students statewide, ISKS offers a comprehensive education approach focused on providing students in grades 7-12 with the academic, social and emotional support they need to succeed.



Insight also offers an Adult+Learner+Program, giving students who are past their fourth-year cohort who have not yet earned a traditional high school diploma the opportunity to do so, no matter how much time has passed. 30 of this years graduates will be celebrating completion of this unique program.



With virtual classes and live online learning sessions led by state-licensed teachers, ISKS creates a personalized educational experience for students to ensure their success leading up to and after earning their high school diploma.



Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:



WHAT: Insight School of Kansas 2021 Graduation Ceremony



WHEN: Saturday, May 15th, 2021 | 2:00 PM CST



WHERE: Spring Hill High School Football Stadium | 19701 Ridgeview Road, Spring Hill, KS 66083



About Insight School of Kansas



Insight School of Kansas (ISKS) is an accredited, full-time online public school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District that serves Kansas students in grades 7-12, as well as adult learners who are past their fourth-year cohort and have not earned a traditional high school diploma. As part of the Kansas public school system, ISKS is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to school from home using curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN) (formerly K12 Inc.). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about ISKS, visit ks.insightschools.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005121/en/

