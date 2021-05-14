Culp, Inc. Announces Promotions for Culp Home Fashions

Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that Jeff Tsacoumangos has been named Head of Global Strategic Transformation, Supply Chain and Service for Culp Home Fashions (CHF), the companys mattress fabrics division. Tsacoumangos has served as Director of Quality Assurance and Continuous Improvement since 2016, where he has been responsible for oversight of quality and continuous improvement initiatives for CHFs manufacturing plants. He will continue to report to Sandy Brown, president of CHF.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005333/en/

Culp, Inc. announces Jeff Tsacoumangos has been named Head of Global Strategic Transformation, Supply Chain and Service for Culp Home Fashions, the companys mattress fabrics division. (Photo: Business Wire)

Commenting on the announcement, Brown stated, We are pleased to announce this new role for Jeff Tsacoumangos. He is the ideal candidate for this position with the right complement of global operational and quality assurance experience from his previous role as our lead for continuous improvement efforts. His new responsibilities will range across both our mattress fabric and sewn cover product offerings. In this progressive position for CHF, Jeff will lead the companys efforts to develop greater synergies and improved supply chain logistics among our customers, suppliers, facilities, and employees around the world. As we continue to grow our business and enhance our product offerings, we will leverage the strength of our global fabric and sewn cover platform and strive to offer the highest levels of service from orders to shipment.

The company has also named Jeff Veach as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for CHF. Jeff previously held the position of Vice President of CHF Cut & Sew. Veach brings 23 years of sales experience in the textile industry to this new role. He joined CHF in 2012 as a manager for the cut and sew operation and played leading roles in opening the Haiti production facility in August 2017 and integrating the Asia cut and sew platform. Veach will also report to Sandy Brown and will work closely with Mike Cottonaro, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for CHF.

Brown added, CHF is paving the way for our future with the promotion of Jeff Veach into the role of CHF Vice President of Sales and Marketing. We are excited to have Jeff take on this important role and recognize his sales acumen and positive engagement with our customers. Additionally, his strong working relationships with our creative and innovative teams, along with a complete customer brand experience plan, will boost our ongoing sales efforts. Jeff will play a critical role in taking CHF to the next level as we shift the focus of our business to marketing one entity with two mattress product offerings fabric and sewn covers. We are confident that Jeff and Mike will work together as a committed sales and marketing team with a fresh take on enhancing the overall customer experience. We look forward to the opportunities ahead for CHF with these capable and energized leaders.

Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culps manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing capabilities in the United States, Canada, China, Haiti, Turkey, and Vietnam.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005333/en/