Wesco International Inc (WCC) Chairman, President & CEO John Engel Sold $6.1 million of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Wesco International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Engel (insider trades) sold 59,165 shares of WCC on 05/12/2021 at an average price of $103.14 a share. The total sale was $6.1 million.
