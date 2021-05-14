Hillman Capital Management Buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Nordstrom Inc, General Electric Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

New Purchases: AMZN, GOOGL, MMP,

AMZN, GOOGL, MMP, Added Positions: GSK, K, BDX, FB, BUD, VZ, LMT, PFE, BMY, BIIB, T, CVS, GD, KHC, CSCO, BA, MRK, XOM, CMP, PAA, RTX, WFC, MSFT, BK, DD, SPG, EPD, EFA, KO, IWR,

GSK, K, BDX, FB, BUD, VZ, LMT, PFE, BMY, BIIB, T, CVS, GD, KHC, CSCO, BA, MRK, XOM, CMP, PAA, RTX, WFC, MSFT, BK, DD, SPG, EPD, EFA, KO, IWR, Reduced Positions: GE, STZ, MAR, CMCSA, GOOG,

GE, STZ, MAR, CMCSA, GOOG, Sold Out: JWN, GS, BAC, JPM, SPY, SCHW,

Investment company Hillman Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Kellogg Co, sells Nordstrom Inc, General Electric Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillman Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Hillman Capital Management owns 43 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 230,595 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 156,968 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87% The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 214,357 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.25% Kellogg Co (K) - 135,543 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.62% Boeing Co (BA) - 33,531 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.74%

Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3204.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 2,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2259.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $49.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 117,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 4029.27%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $39.096300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 232,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 56.62%. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 135,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 90.64%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $243.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 25,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 64.86%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.111100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 20,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.21%. The purchase prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 127,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 55.76%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 108,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94.

Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6.