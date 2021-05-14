Hillman Capital Management Buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Nordstrom Inc, General Electric Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

- New Purchases: AMZN, GOOGL, MMP,
- Added Positions: GSK, K, BDX, FB, BUD, VZ, LMT, PFE, BMY, BIIB, T, CVS, GD, KHC, CSCO, BA, MRK, XOM, CMP, PAA, RTX, WFC, MSFT, BK, DD, SPG, EPD, EFA, KO, IWR,
- Reduced Positions: GE, STZ, MAR, CMCSA, GOOG,
- Sold Out: JWN, GS, BAC, JPM, SPY, SCHW,
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 230,595 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 156,968 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87%
- The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 214,357 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.25%
- Kellogg Co (K) - 135,543 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.62%
- Boeing Co (BA) - 33,531 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.74%
Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3204.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 2,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2259.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $49.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 117,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 4029.27%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $39.096300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 232,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kellogg Co (K)
Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 56.62%. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 135,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 90.64%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $243.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 25,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 64.86%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.111100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 20,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.21%. The purchase prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 127,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 55.76%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 108,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6.
