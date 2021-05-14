Hillman Capital Management Buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Nordstrom Inc, General Electric Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hillman Capital Management Buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Nordstrom Inc, General Electric Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hillman Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Kellogg Co, sells Nordstrom Inc, General Electric Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillman Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Hillman Capital Management owns 43 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Mark Hillman 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mark+hillman/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mark Hillman
  1. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 230,595 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92%
  2. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 156,968 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87%
  3. The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 214,357 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.25%
  4. Kellogg Co (K) - 135,543 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.62%
  5. Boeing Co (BA) - 33,531 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.74%
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)


Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3204.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 2,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)


Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2259.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)


Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $49.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 117,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 4029.27%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $39.096300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 232,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kellogg Co (K)

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 56.62%. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 135,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 90.64%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $243.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 25,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 64.86%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.111100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 20,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.21%. The purchase prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 127,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 55.76%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 108,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mark Hillman. Also check out:


1. Mark Hillman's Undervalued Stocks

2. Mark Hillman's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Mark Hillman's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Mark Hillman keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider