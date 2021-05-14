PRIMECAP Management Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Splunk Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Alcon Inc

New Purchases: WEX, SYY, FIS, LOW, BBIO, XPO, OLK, ORLY, BLI, JELD, OMCL, SNCY,

WEX, SYY, FIS, LOW, BBIO, XPO, OLK, ORLY, BLI, JELD, OMCL, SNCY, Added Positions: BABA, BIIB, SPLK, BGNE, RJF, CME, INTC, DLTR, FGEN, ROST, TTWO, V, HES, BSX, IQV, ADSK, SCHW, PYPL, FDX, FCX, OTIS, VLO, CARR, WFC, BURL, ORCL, LUNG, MO, RYTM, UNP, AME, TW, EW, NTNX, MCD, CRM, JBL, BNTX, CPRI, HCAT, BJ, GS, FB, CW, MASS, XPEV, WAT, WVE, RPD, ZM, UNH, WDC, SAFE, TPTX, SEER, PEAK, ADPT, ALLO, AMH, CCJ, CYBR, EA, EPR, FIVE, GAN, GKOS, GH, OSIS, HLT, NGVT, LIVN, LYV, LYFT, MSGE, MAXR, MXL, AVO, NFE, OKTA,

BABA, BIIB, SPLK, BGNE, RJF, CME, INTC, DLTR, FGEN, ROST, TTWO, V, HES, BSX, IQV, ADSK, SCHW, PYPL, FDX, FCX, OTIS, VLO, CARR, WFC, BURL, ORCL, LUNG, MO, RYTM, UNP, AME, TW, EW, NTNX, MCD, CRM, JBL, BNTX, CPRI, HCAT, BJ, GS, FB, CW, MASS, XPEV, WAT, WVE, RPD, ZM, UNH, WDC, SAFE, TPTX, SEER, PEAK, ADPT, ALLO, AMH, CCJ, CYBR, EA, EPR, FIVE, GAN, GKOS, GH, OSIS, HLT, NGVT, LIVN, LYV, LYFT, MSGE, MAXR, MXL, AVO, NFE, OKTA, Reduced Positions: TSLA, ADBE, TXN, NVDA, QCOM, LUV, CAT, KLAC, LLY, MU, GOOG, ALC, MSFT, JPM, NTAP, ALB, NVS, DFS, ERIC, MRK, BB, HPQ, LB, FLEX, AMGN, CREE, SGEN, SONY, AAL, ASML, HPE, KEYS, PGR, RTX, TMUS, WHR, ABMD, ATVI, KMX, CHGG, DAL, DASH, MGM, NUAN, UAL, OLED, A, CSCO, GLW, DSGX, ELAN, ENTG, FORM, ILMN, PODD, INTU, MMC, MAT, MS, NMIH, NOK, NTRS, TER, TRMB, UPS, VMW, ABT, ALKS, AAPL, AMAT, BMY, CCL, CVS, DIS, DOW, EXAS, GD, HUBS, IEX, IRBT, JBLU, MKTX, MTLS, MATX, MDT, NCLH, PKI, PINS, PXD, RMBS, RCL, SNY, SSYS, TSN, ARAY, ALK, ALGT, ALTR, ANGI, ARNA, ARLO, AZO, ACLS, AXON, BYND, BE, CBOE, CRNC, CERS, CHTR, CIEN, CFX, CMCSA, STZ, CNR, CTVA, DE, DBD, DMRC, DOCU, DD, EBAY, AUD, AUD, HA, HON, IMAX, IMGN, LGF.B, MTSI, MBII, DOOR, MA, MDB, NKTR, NWL, LASR, NNBR, NSC, NUVA, ODFL, OSUR, PNR, PEN, PRSP, PRO, ROK, RYAAY, SLB, SKLZ, SNAP, SWN, SAVE, SYK, FTI, TXT, TPCO, U, USB, VFC, VG, WSC, ZNTL, ZI,

TSLA, ADBE, TXN, NVDA, QCOM, LUV, CAT, KLAC, LLY, MU, GOOG, ALC, MSFT, JPM, NTAP, ALB, NVS, DFS, ERIC, MRK, BB, HPQ, LB, FLEX, AMGN, CREE, SGEN, SONY, AAL, ASML, HPE, KEYS, PGR, RTX, TMUS, WHR, ABMD, ATVI, KMX, CHGG, DAL, DASH, MGM, NUAN, UAL, OLED, A, CSCO, GLW, DSGX, ELAN, ENTG, FORM, ILMN, PODD, INTU, MMC, MAT, MS, NMIH, NOK, NTRS, TER, TRMB, UPS, VMW, ABT, ALKS, AAPL, AMAT, BMY, CCL, CVS, DIS, DOW, EXAS, GD, HUBS, IEX, IRBT, JBLU, MKTX, MTLS, MATX, MDT, NCLH, PKI, PINS, PXD, RMBS, RCL, SNY, SSYS, TSN, ARAY, ALK, ALGT, ALTR, ANGI, ARNA, ARLO, AZO, ACLS, AXON, BYND, BE, CBOE, CRNC, CERS, CHTR, CIEN, CFX, CMCSA, STZ, CNR, CTVA, DE, DBD, DMRC, DOCU, DD, EBAY, AUD, AUD, HA, HON, IMAX, IMGN, LGF.B, MTSI, MBII, DOOR, MA, MDB, NKTR, NWL, LASR, NNBR, NSC, NUVA, ODFL, OSUR, PNR, PEN, PRSP, PRO, ROK, RYAAY, SLB, SKLZ, SNAP, SWN, SAVE, SYK, FTI, TXT, TPCO, U, USB, VFC, VG, WSC, ZNTL, ZI, Sold Out: CVX, KR, LGF.A, OSW,

Investment company PRIMECAP Management Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Splunk Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, WEX Inc, Sysco Corp, sells NVIDIA Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Alcon Inc, Merck Inc, Discover Financial Services during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q1, PRIMECAP Management owns 327 stocks with a total value of $143.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRIMECAP Management 's stock buys and sells,



go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/primecap+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

PRIMECAP Management

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 35,378,235 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 16,758,256 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,417,694 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 16,674,572 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 45,428,589 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43%

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in WEX Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.22 and $230, with an estimated average price of $211.21. The stock is now traded at around $190.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 566,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,203,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 643,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 282,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97. The stock is now traded at around $144.320700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 281,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $72.35, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $52.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 355,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $207.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,116,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 39.70%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $114.176700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,680,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc by 35.58%. The purchase prices were between $94.03 and $123.59, with an estimated average price of $111.82. The stock is now traded at around $133.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,469,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 80.64%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $217.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,101,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 28383.53%. The purchase prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65. The stock is now traded at around $164.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 484,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 356.73%. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $110.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,018,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.08.

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.99.