PRIMECAP Management Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Splunk Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Alcon Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PRIMECAP Management Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Splunk Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Alcon Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company PRIMECAP Management (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Splunk Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, WEX Inc, Sysco Corp, sells NVIDIA Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Alcon Inc, Merck Inc, Discover Financial Services during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PRIMECAP Management . As of 2021Q1, PRIMECAP Management owns 327 stocks with a total value of $143.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

PRIMECAP Management 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/primecap+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PRIMECAP Management
  1. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 35,378,235 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%
  2. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 16,758,256 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,417,694 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
  4. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 16,674,572 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
  5. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 45,428,589 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43%
New Purchase: WEX Inc (WEX)


PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in WEX Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.22 and $230, with an estimated average price of $211.21. The stock is now traded at around $190.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 566,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)


PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,203,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)


PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 643,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)


PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 282,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)


PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97. The stock is now traded at around $144.320700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 281,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)


PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $72.35, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $52.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 355,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $207.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,116,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 39.70%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $114.176700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,680,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc by 35.58%. The purchase prices were between $94.03 and $123.59, with an estimated average price of $111.82. The stock is now traded at around $133.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,469,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 80.64%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $217.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,101,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 28383.53%. The purchase prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65. The stock is now traded at around $164.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 484,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 356.73%. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $110.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,018,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.

Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.

Sold Out: OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW)

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.08.

Sold Out: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A)

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of PRIMECAP Management. Also check out:


1. PRIMECAP Management's Undervalued Stocks

2. PRIMECAP Management's Top Growth Companies, and

3. PRIMECAP Management's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that PRIMECAP Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider