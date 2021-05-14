Penn National Gaming to Launch Barstool Sportsbook Mobile App in Indiana

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN)(Penn National or the Company) announced today that the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) has approved the Companys application to offer online sports wagering in Indiana. Penn National plans to launch its Barstool Sportsbook mobile app on iOS and android, as well as for desktop users, at 10:00 a.m. CST on May 18, 2021, pending any final regulatory approvals. Once live, Indiana will become the Companys fourth online sports betting market, following previously successful launches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Illinois.

We are thrilled to be launching our online Barstool Sportsbook in Indiana at the start of the NBAs new playoff format, said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National. Our retail Barstool Sportsbooks at Ameristar Casino East Chicago and Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg have been very well received by our customers since opening this past December, and now Hoosiers from across the state will be able to engage with Dave Portnoy, Dan Big Cat Katz, and all of the Barstool personalities through the Barstool Sportsbook app.

Penn National expects to offer a number of unique promotional wagers following the launch of the mobile Barstool Sportsbook in Indiana, including risk-free bets, parlay insurance, and an array of wagering options related to the upcoming NBA Playoffs and Indianapolis 500.

On behalf of the Penn Interactive team, our partners at Barstool Sports and our risk management and platform providers, I want to thank the IGC for their approval of our online sports betting application, added Mr. Snowden. As the only gaming operator with a fully integrated sports media and entertainment partner, we have the unique ability to attract new and existing Penn National customers to enjoy our retail and interactive gaming, sports betting and entertainment offerings, as evidenced by our performance to-date in Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Our launch in Indiana is another important step in our Companys evolution into the leading omni-channel gaming provider, and we are eager to leverage the building momentum for the Barstool Sportsbook app with the additional launches we have planned for 2021.

About Penn National Gaming

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 41 properties across 19 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company's omni-channel approach is bolstered by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

About Barstool Sports

Founded in 2003 by David Portnoy, Barstool Sports is a leading digital sports, entertainment and media platform that delivers original content across blogs, podcasts, radio, video and social, supported by nearly 70 dedicated personalities. Barstool Sports has over 100 million followers across all social media platforms, reaching an estimated 36% of males and 30% of females in the Millennial and Generation Z generations across the United States. In 2019, Barstool Sports grew by approximately 65%, delivering nearly $100 million in revenue from digital and audio advertising, ecommerce, events, licensing and subscription.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as expects, believes, estimates, projects, intends, plans, goal, seeks, may, will, should, or anticipates or the negative or other variations of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Such statements are all subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could significantly affect the Companys future financial results and business. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the following: (a) the magnitude and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment, consumer spending and the Companys liquidity, financial condition, supply chain, operations and personnel; (b) the launch of the Barstool Sportsbook app is subject to regulatory approvals, which may be delayed; (c) the impact of significant competition from other companies for online sports betting; (d) the Companys ability to achieve the expected financial returns related to its Barstool Sportsbook app; (e) the risk of failing to maintain the integrity of the Companys information technology infrastructure and safeguard its business, employee and customer data in connection with the Companys online sports betting; (f) the Companys and its business partners ability to obtain various regulatory approvals required to own, develop and/or operate the Barstool Sportsbook app may be delayed or may not occur; and (g) other factors included in Risk Factors of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005339/en/