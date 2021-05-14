Mastercard and National Women's Soccer League Announce Multi-Year Partnership Centered on Elevating Visibility for the Sport and Fan Engagement

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mastercard and National Women's Soccer League Announce Multi-Year Partnership Centered on Elevating Visibility for the Sport and Fan Engagement

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image



Mastercard announced today that it is joining the National Womens Soccer League (NWSL) as an official partner, strengthening the brands commitment to womens soccer and its fanbase. Mastercard and the NWSL will work together to elevate the experience for fans, with one of the top NWSL players, Crystal Dunn, joining the all-star roster of soccer players who serve as Mastercard Global Brand Ambassadors.



We are excited to welcome Mastercard as one of our Top Tier Partners, a brand with a storied history of creating priceless fan experiences, said NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird. We have the best fans out there. Their commitment to the sport is unrivaled. They deserve to have an experience on par with any major sports league, and that time has arrived. The planned Mastercard activations have the power to unite and energize not only our current fan base, but to bring even more fans in, truly benefitting our players and womens soccer overall.



To celebrate the new partnership, Mastercard will begin rolling out Priceless experiences both virtually and in-person. Starting today, the VIP Game Day Experience is live on Priceless.com, with many more to come. This first experience is to be held in-person, outdoors, at NWSL games, in accordance with all local COVID guidelines and abiding by all state regulations.





  • The VIP Game Day Experience will give fans the opportunity to watch their favorite National Womens Soccer League team at a regular season match from the best seats in the house. The fan and three guests will receive a VIP game day experience for the NWSL team of their choice to enjoy pre-game warm-ups, premium seats, prepaid Mastercard for food and beverage, and a team gear swag bag.





Growing passions and fostering connections is core to what Mastercard stands for, said Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer, Mastercard. We are honored to support the very passionate NWSL fan base. Together with the league, we look forward to elevating their game day experiences all season long, bringing fans closer to what they love.



The NWSL sponsorship also underscores Mastercards commitment to diversity and inclusion on and off the pitch. As part of this partnership, Mastercard will create a soccer-themed curriculum for its signature science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) program, Girls4Tech. Mastercard will also dedicate time and resources to educating players on their own financial wellness, better enabling them to pursue opportunities that will bring more ubiquity to sports across gender.



Im thrilled to be a global ambassador for Mastercard, explained NWSL star player and Mastercard Global Brand Ambassador, Crystal Dunn. Our values are aligned in connection, diversity and inclusion. I am confident that together we will build priceless opportunities for womens soccer fans and players across the country.



Mastercard believes too much of our world was designed without women in mind and without women involved. The company has committed to leading the charge in reshaping the way our world is designed, coded and constructed by bringing diverse perspectives to the table to unlock powerful ideas that open up our industry and the worlds possibilities to women.



Mastercards investment in womens sports spans players, teams, competitions and now the most recognized womens soccer league in the world with the NWSL. Over the past decade, Mastercard has developed one of the most well-rounded womens sports portfolios globally. This includes partnerships across tennis, golf, football and rugby, as well as sponsoring players, teams and events, such as Naomi Osaka, Kadeisha Buchanan, Pernille Harder, Ada Hegerberg, Sam Kerr, Saki Kumagai, Wendie Renard, Alex Scott, Brooke Henderson, Annika Sorenstam, Chanel Alberts, Piwokuhle Nyanda, Arsenal W.F.C., CBF Womens team, Olympique Lyonnais Fminin, Copa America Women, The Australian Open and The AIG Womens Open, among others.



About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)



Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.



www.mastercard.com



About NWSL



The National Womens Soccer League is a ten-team Division-I womens professional soccer league featuring national team players from around the world. The clubs are the Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, OL Reign, Sky Blue FC, Kansas City, Washington Spirit, and Racing Louisville FC. Based in Chicago, the NWSL is partners with the Canadian Soccer Association and the United States Soccer Federation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005295/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)