Mastercard and National Women's Soccer League Announce Multi-Year Partnership Centered on Elevating Visibility for the Sport and Fan Engagement





Mastercard announced today that it is joining the National Womens Soccer League (NWSL) as an official partner, strengthening the brands commitment to womens soccer and its fanbase. Mastercard and the NWSL will work together to elevate the experience for fans, with one of the top NWSL players, Crystal Dunn, joining the all-star roster of soccer players who serve as Mastercard Global Brand Ambassadors.









We are excited to welcome Mastercard as one of our Top Tier Partners, a brand with a storied history of creating priceless fan experiences, said NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird. We have the best fans out there. Their commitment to the sport is unrivaled. They deserve to have an experience on par with any major sports league, and that time has arrived. The planned Mastercard activations have the power to unite and energize not only our current fan base, but to bring even more fans in, truly benefitting our players and womens soccer overall.









To celebrate the new partnership, Mastercard will begin rolling out Priceless experiences both virtually and in-person. Starting today, the VIP Game Day Experience is live on Priceless.com, with many more to come. This first experience is to be held in-person, outdoors, at NWSL games, in accordance with all local COVID guidelines and abiding by all state regulations.















The VIP Game Day Experience will give fans the opportunity to watch their favorite National Womens Soccer League team at a regular season match from the best seats in the house. The fan and three guests will receive a VIP game day experience for the NWSL team of their choice to enjoy pre-game warm-ups, premium seats, prepaid Mastercard for food and beverage, and a team gear swag bag.













Growing passions and fostering connections is core to what Mastercard stands for, said Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer, Mastercard. We are honored to support the very passionate NWSL fan base. Together with the league, we look forward to elevating their game day experiences all season long, bringing fans closer to what they love.









The NWSL sponsorship also underscores Mastercards commitment to diversity and inclusion on and off the pitch. As part of this partnership, Mastercard will create a soccer-themed curriculum for its signature science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) program, Girls4Tech. Mastercard will also dedicate time and resources to educating players on their own financial wellness, better enabling them to pursue opportunities that will bring more ubiquity to sports across gender.









Im thrilled to be a global ambassador for Mastercard, explained NWSL star player and Mastercard Global Brand Ambassador, Crystal Dunn. Our values are aligned in connection, diversity and inclusion. I am confident that together we will build priceless opportunities for womens soccer fans and players across the country.









Mastercard believes too much of our world was designed without women in mind and without women involved. The company has committed to leading the charge in reshaping the way our world is designed, coded and constructed by bringing diverse perspectives to the table to unlock powerful ideas that open up our industry and the worlds possibilities to women.









Mastercards investment in womens sports spans players, teams, competitions and now the most recognized womens soccer league in the world with the NWSL. Over the past decade, Mastercard has developed one of the most well-rounded womens sports portfolios globally. This includes partnerships across tennis, golf, football and rugby, as well as sponsoring players, teams and events, such as Naomi Osaka, Kadeisha Buchanan, Pernille Harder, Ada Hegerberg, Sam Kerr, Saki Kumagai, Wendie Renard, Alex Scott, Brooke Henderson, Annika Sorenstam, Chanel Alberts, Piwokuhle Nyanda, Arsenal W.F.C., CBF Womens team, Olympique Lyonnais Fminin, Copa America Women, The Australian Open and The AIG Womens Open, among others.









About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)









Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.









www.mastercard.com









About NWSL









The National Womens Soccer League is a ten-team Division-I womens professional soccer league featuring national team players from around the world. The clubs are the Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, OL Reign, Sky Blue FC, Kansas City, Washington Spirit, and Racing Louisville FC. Based in Chicago, the NWSL is partners with the Canadian Soccer Association and the United States Soccer Federation.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005295/en/