Check Point Software Technologies Recognized as a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Award Winner for Most Transformative Integration Partner

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced it has been named a Microsoft Security 20/20 award winner for the Most Transformative Integration Partner category. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration, and customer implementation with Microsoft technology.

The rapid transformation to remote work and cloud connectivity has opened many security gaps for organizations, said Erez Yarkoni, Head of Cloud and Telco Sales at Check Point Software Technologies. Together, Microsoft and Check Point deliver one of the most advanced threat prevention solutions to Azure customers, keeping their cloud network, data and applications protected from the most sophisticated cyberattacks today. Check Point is honoured to be recognized for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration, and customer implementation with Microsoft technology.

At the second annual Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards held May 12, 2021, we announced award winners in 18 categories spanning security, compliance and identity. Check Point Software is a winner for Microsoft Security 20/20 Most Transformative Integration Partner award.

The pandemic changed our perspective on work, home life, and security, presenting new challenges and new opportunities, said Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Security, Compliance, and Identity at Microsoft Corp. I am so proud of the way our industry partners responded with innovation, compassion, resilience and a determination to help protect people and organizations around the world. We are delighted to recognize the excellence of these leaders at the second annual Microsoft Security 20/20 awards.

This year, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) members voted on the winners of the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their industry peers who align to Microsofts core values and have delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions and services during the past year. MISA was established to help further the security ecosystem, fostering an environment where solution providers can collaborate to create a future thats safer for people and organizations alike.

Follow Check Point via:
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware
Blog: https://blog.checkpoint.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Check Point Infinitys portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industrys most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

MEDIA CONTACT:INVESTOR CONTACT:
Grace McDougalKip E. Meintzer
Check Point Software TechnologiesCheck Point Software Technologies
[email protected][email protected]
ti?nf=ODIzNjc1NCM0MTg0NzU3IzIwMDQxMjg=
a648aeb5-e047-40eb-8469-094ceed5acbd
