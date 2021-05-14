IDenta Corp Reports 2021 First Quarter Financial Results and Shows a 54% Increase in Sales

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of Detection Kits to identify Drugs and Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security Market and Consumer Market. Today IDenta Corp reported its 2021 first quarter financial statement. The revenue was $352,247 for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $227,571 for the same period of 2020. This is a 54% increase in sales.

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased to announce a strong start to 2021 with revenue growth of 54% over the prior year quarter. The company continues to show an increase in sales and invests resources to increase production capacity to keep pace with orders. In addition, the company is investing in building a new infrastructure to create a platform of additional sales channels that it has not yet had in order to reach new target audiences easily and quickly. Global demand for the company's products is constantly rising and the company makes sure to always be one step ahead in terms of its technological advantages."

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2021 compared to the First Quarter of 2020:

Revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $352,247 compared to revenues of $227,571 in the first quarter of 2020. This is a 54% increase in sales .

. Gross profit increase to $260,739 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to gross profit of $195,882 in the first quarter of 2020. This is a 33% increase .

in the first quarter of 2021 compared to gross profit of in the first quarter of 2020. . Operating profit increased to $73,854 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $72,247 in the first quarter of 2020. There is a small increase compared to the same period last year considering the purchase of $70,000 of equipment and machinery in favor of improving production capacity.

in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $72,247 in the first quarter of 2020. There is a small increase compared to the same period last year considering the purchase of $70,000 of equipment and machinery in favor of improving production capacity. Net profit for the first quarter of 2021 was to $69,134 compared to net profit of $72,471 in the first quarter of 2020. Profitability was maintained although machines were purchased during the quarter to improve production output for a total of $70,000 .

compared to net profit of in the first quarter of 2020. Profitability was maintained although machines were purchased during the quarter to improve production output for a total of . Cash and cash equivalents increase to $369,892 for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $140,453 for the first quarter of 2020. This is a 160% increase.

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp. is a global leader in the development and supply of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

