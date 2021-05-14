Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys F5 Networks Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

- New Purchases: BRK.B, HCA, BSX, HE, PM, UHS, WHR, NOG, PCOM, BCEI, BCEI, NAPA, NTRS, BMTX, GLD,
- Added Positions: FFIV, BK, UL, MDLZ, ANTM, CNC, PPL, RDS.A, FDX, HUM, FLR, HOG, GOOGL, VOD, CR, FBP, GBX, STT, KBR, ARW, RRC, VST, ETRN, NPO, IGT, ACCO, AVA, AXS, BDC, CNO, HMN, PNM, SNY, GLDD, ALSN, ADNT, SRCE, ABM, ALE, AZZ, AYI, ALX, Y, ECOL, AEL, APOG, MTOR, BHB, CSGS, CBT, CAC, CASS, CMA, CTBI, CLB, CULP, DHIL, UFS, DRQ, ENS, PLUS, FCN, FHI, BUSE, CIVB, THFF, FLIC, FLS, FWRD, AAIC, GHM, GSBC, GHL, HRB, FUL, HNGR, THG, HOFT, HBNC, KELYA, KMT, KFRC, KBAL, KNL, LZB, TBI, SR, LAZ, MHO, MDCA, MFA, MBWM, MTH, MEI, MOG.A, MPAA, MLI, NRG, NVEC, NPK, NWLI, NTGR, NWE, NUS, OIS, OTTR, CNXN, GLT, ARGO, MD, TPC, PETS, PLAB, PLXS, POWL, PLPC, RDN, RGP, REX, SCSC, BSRR, SJI, SMBC, SWX, SGU, STFC, SCS, STRL, STC, SPH, SU, SYKE, TARO, XPER, TG, TRST, TRMK, GBLI, VLGEA, VSH, VNO, GRA, WNC, WASH, WMK, WCC, INT, ZUMZ, HEES, MWA, KALU, SMCI, TRS, BGS, GRBK, CVI, EBSB, FTI, MYRG, TBNK, ARI, CVE, DOOR, THR, NGVC, TPH, BCC, TMHC, SFM, SPNT, AMBC, RMAX, ESNT, BGSF, HMLP, VEC, BSIG, JRVR, AJX, ENR, LOB, RMR, SNDR, HCC, EEX, LBRT, TRTX, BHF, PQG, WHD, VCTR, CLNC, AMAL,
- Reduced Positions: GE, CFG, VIAC, HPE, GM, DFS, GS, AIG, EQH, CNHI, MPC, C, IP, NWSA, HIG, BAC, WFC, FHN, MRO, ERJ, MGA, ERIC, GT, TXN, EVR, DISCK, TEL, HES, CMI, CMCSA, GLW, ESGR, MSFT, ORCL, SF, ZBH, USHY, APA, MDT, CIT, TRV, UNH, PEB, MATX, UHAL, GSK, HAL, NOV, BPOP, SLM, SLB, LEA, FI, REZI, ESTE, DCOM, EBIX, IPG, KFY, MUR, OMC, PCAR, PDCE, BKNG, SO, WLL, MIK, SRG, BKR, CASA, DEN, HTH, AB, ATAX, AEO, AVD, ABG, ASB, BOKF, BHLB, BIG, EAT, BRKL, BMTC, HLX, CATY, CATO, CNOB, CENT, CPF, FIX, CMC, CMTL, CTB, DXPE, DBD, DDS, EGBN, LLY, EBF, EVC, ETH, FNB, AGM, FISI, FBIZ, PACW, PFC, FFBC, FMBI, FFIC, FL, FULT, GIII, GPX, TGNA, GCO, GFF, GPI, HWC, HAFC, HWKN, HSII, MLHR, HIBB, HFC, HSON, IMKTA, NSIT, TILE, IBOC, ISBC, JACK, JOUT, KBH, LBAI, HZO, MTRX, MERC, MLR, HOPE, OCFC, ORRF, PGC, PEBO, PFBC, PRA, PFS, RCII, RBCAA, RCKY, RUSHA, STBA, SASR, SANM, SCHN, SFNC, SAH, SNV, TCBI, TCBK, UMPQ, PAG, ULH, UVSP, URBN, USNA, VLY, VMI, WAFD, WBS, WTFC, WOR, TOWN, GPRE, VNDA, COWN, TNL, FRST, NFBK, INBK, MOFG, HI, FF, MSGN, QUAD, VRA, BKU, KOS, SAVE, MSBI, HMST, CUBI, TLYS, FRG, HTBI, HY, TSC, COMM, LGIH, BLBD, SPWH, NAVI, TSE, CCS, WLKP, GWB, KE, SHLX, EQBK, NBLX, AFI, ATKR, FHB, NTB, FBK, PVAC, HGV, PUMP, CADE, WTTR, ALTM, SOI, BRY, RBB, BPMP, MCB, BWB, EAF, CHX, CFB, ONEW, OAS,
- Sold Out: PNC, HST, MS, FITB, BBBY, RL, BG, BPFH, CLNY, H, BCEI, BCEI, BDGE, BLDR, XEC, WEX, MGY,
For the details of
HOTCHKIS %26 WILEY 's stock buys and sells,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hotchkis+%26+wiley/current-portfolio/portfolio
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 30,824,115 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.29%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 35,818,364 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 19,160,947 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78%
- General Electric Co (GE) - 96,455,768 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.75%
- Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 2,608,638 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.01%
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $289.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,701,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $211.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 905,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,986,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $44.69, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $44.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 520,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $98.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 171,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.78 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 662,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 497.24%. The purchase prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19. The stock is now traded at around $181.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 2,732,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 200.74%. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 8,178,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 71.77%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 8,409,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 70.07%. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,619,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Centene Corp (CNC)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Centene Corp by 40.19%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $68.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,828,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Humana Inc by 56.44%. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $453.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 300,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89.Sold Out: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $13.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.62.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89.Sold Out: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02.Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.Reduced: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 36.06%. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $50.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 9,482,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 99.05%. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 47,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 32.69%. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 28,177,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 42.86%. The sale prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $116.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 1,474,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 25.93%. The sale prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 9,249,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 32.55%. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 3,726,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.
