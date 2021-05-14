Logo
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys F5 Networks Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys F5 Networks Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Unilever PLC, HCA Healthcare Inc, sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owns 465 stocks with a total value of $32.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

HOTCHKIS %26 WILEY 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hotchkis+%26+wiley/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HOTCHKIS %26 WILEY
  1. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 30,824,115 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.29%
  2. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 35,818,364 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
  3. Citigroup Inc (C) - 19,160,947 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78%
  4. General Electric Co (GE) - 96,455,768 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.75%
  5. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 2,608,638 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.01%
New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)


Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $289.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,701,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)


Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $211.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 905,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)


Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,986,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE)


Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $44.69, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $44.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 520,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)


Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $98.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 171,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA)


Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.78 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 662,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 497.24%. The purchase prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19. The stock is now traded at around $181.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 2,732,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 200.74%. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 8,178,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 71.77%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 8,409,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 70.07%. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,619,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Centene Corp by 40.19%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $68.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,828,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Humana Inc by 56.44%. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $453.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 300,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89.

Sold Out: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $13.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.62.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89.

Sold Out: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02.

Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Reduced: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 36.06%. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $50.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 9,482,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 99.05%. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 47,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 32.69%. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 28,177,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 42.86%. The sale prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $116.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 1,474,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 25.93%. The sale prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 9,249,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 32.55%. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 3,726,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of HOTCHKIS & WILEY.


Author's Avatar

insider