Delphi Management, Inc. Buys Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Owens & Minor Inc, Concentrix Corp, Sells Apple Inc, STORE Capital Corp, Sanmina Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Delphi Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Owens & Minor Inc, Concentrix Corp, AdvanSix Inc, MKS Instruments Inc, sells Apple Inc, STORE Capital Corp, Sanmina Corp, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delphi Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Delphi Management, Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Scott Black 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scott+black/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Scott Black
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 20,674 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.47%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 8,972 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.79%
  3. Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) - 6,642 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.48%
  4. Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) - 28,051 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.27%
  5. Lennar Corp (LEN) - 14,907 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.09%
New Purchase: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)


Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.82 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 25,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)


Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Owens & Minor Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 37,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)


Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $155.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 9,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)


Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.92 and $188.24, with an estimated average price of $168.05. The stock is now traded at around $175.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 7,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)


Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in AdvanSix Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.78 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $25.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 49,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)


Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.83 and $160.37, with an estimated average price of $130.85. The stock is now traded at around $150.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 9,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $98.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP)

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Westlake Chemical Partners LP by 99.94%. The purchase prices were between $21.47 and $24.98, with an estimated average price of $23.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 43,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Century Bancorp Inc (CNBKA)

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Century Bancorp Inc by 106.21%. The purchase prices were between $75.63 and $102, with an estimated average price of $86.97. The stock is now traded at around $114.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $30.32 and $35.08, with an estimated average price of $32.56.

Sold Out: Sanmina Corp (SANM)

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sanmina Corp. The sale prices were between $31.1 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $36.33.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE)

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. The sale prices were between $11.32 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $13.07.

Sold Out: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Sold Out: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.08.



