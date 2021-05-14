Delphi Management, Inc. Buys Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Owens & Minor Inc, Concentrix Corp, Sells Apple Inc, STORE Capital Corp, Sanmina Corp

New Purchases: UCTT, OMI, CNXC, ASIX, MKSI, NXST, COWN, KE, STX, PHM, HZO, TROW, JAZZ, LUMN, DGX, NOC, GIII, EME, ANTM, TPR, ENS, BLK, NVS, AZO, RL, CHTR, IRM, WFG, STRL, FANG, CIEN, PDCE, LITE, BX, CHKP, KRC, CSWC, COHU, PII, CODI, FFWM, AB, SNDR, CBT, GHC, AMKR, LKQ, GBDC, SAMG,

Investment company Delphi Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Owens & Minor Inc, Concentrix Corp, AdvanSix Inc, MKS Instruments Inc, sells Apple Inc, STORE Capital Corp, Sanmina Corp, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delphi Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Delphi Management, Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 20,674 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.47% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 8,972 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.79% Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) - 6,642 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.48% Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) - 28,051 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.27% Lennar Corp (LEN) - 14,907 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.09%

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.82 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 25,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Owens & Minor Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 37,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $155.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 9,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.92 and $188.24, with an estimated average price of $168.05. The stock is now traded at around $175.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 7,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in AdvanSix Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.78 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $25.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 49,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.83 and $160.37, with an estimated average price of $130.85. The stock is now traded at around $150.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 9,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $98.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Westlake Chemical Partners LP by 99.94%. The purchase prices were between $21.47 and $24.98, with an estimated average price of $23.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 43,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Century Bancorp Inc by 106.21%. The purchase prices were between $75.63 and $102, with an estimated average price of $86.97. The stock is now traded at around $114.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $30.32 and $35.08, with an estimated average price of $32.56.

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sanmina Corp. The sale prices were between $31.1 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $36.33.

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. The sale prices were between $11.32 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $13.07.

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.08.