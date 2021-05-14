Last Chance for Shareholders with Losses Exceeding $200K to Actively Participate Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021 - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC





Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lordstown Motors Corp. ("Lordstown Motor" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RIDE) f/k/a DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Lordstown and/or DiamondPeak shares: (1) between August 3, 2020 and March 24, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or (2) were holders of DiamondPeak shares entitled to participate in the October 22, 2020 shareholder vote on the merger with Lordstown.









This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.









The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that: (1) Lordstown's purported pre-orders were non-binding; (2) many of the would-be customers who made these purported pre-orders lacked the means to make such purchases and/or would not have credible demand for Lordstown's Endurance; (3) Lordstown is not and has not been "on track" to commence production of the Endurance in September 2021; (4) the first test run of the Endurance led to the vehicle bursting into flames within 10 minutes; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.









If you suffered a loss in Lordstown you have until May 17, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.









Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firms expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.





