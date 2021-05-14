Aehr Test Systems Appoints Technology Industry Veteran Fariba Danesh to its Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has appointed Fariba Danesh to its board of directors, effective May 10, 2021.



Ms. Danesh is a technology industry veteran, with 30 years of executive-level technology and operating leadership in multiple enterprise and consumer hardware markets, with special emphasis on semiconductor, photonics, telecommunications, and data storage. She is currently COO at PsiQuantum, a quantum computing startup based in Palo Alto, CA that is using silicon photonics to build the world's first useful quantum computer, applying existing semiconductor and photonics manufacturing processes.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, Fariba brings incredible knowledge, experience, and contacts in the compound semiconductor and optical semiconductor spaces. She is intimately aware of the challenges and critical requirements for stabilization and burn-in of these optical semiconductors and the unique value that Aehrs wafer level, singulated die and module test solutions bring to reliability testing. We are excited to have her join our Board.

Ms. Danesh said, I am very excited to be joining the Aehr Test Systems Board. With the unique capabilities of its test and burn-in solutions, particularly for the silicon carbide and silicon photonic markets, Aehr is well positioned to address the significant market opportunities ahead.

Prior to joining PsiQuantum in January 2021, Ms. Danesh served for nine years as CEO of Glo AB, a venture-funded photonics/compound semiconductor company that designs and develops semiconductor light-emitting diodes at levels of brightness suitable for general illumination applications. Prior to that, she was SVP, General Manager Fiber Optics Products Division of Avago Technologies (now Broadcom) for three years, where she had complete P&L responsibility for a $400 million annual revenue photonics business. Previous to that she served in senior executive positions at several leading technology companies, including EVP of Global Operations for Maxtor, a $3 billion annual revenue data storage company, COO of Finisar Corporation, one of the top three fiber optic communication product companies in the world, and CEO/COO of Genoa Corporation, a III-V semiconductor optical amplifier company.

With the appointment of Ms. Danesh, Aehr Test now has seven board members.

