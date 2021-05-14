Shop TV Host Nina Parker's Exclusive New Plus Size Collection for Macy's Today





Today,Nina Parker, TV host and content creator, launched a plus size collection designed exclusively for Macys. Created in partnership with Reunited Clothing, the collection features multipurpose pieces that customers can mix and match in their everyday life. With styles starting at $39 in sizes ranging from 0X to 3X, the Nina Parker collection encourages shoppers to express their personal style with on-trend must-haves at a great price. Find Nina Parker on macys.com%2Fninaparker and select Macys ( NYSE:M, Financial) stores nationwide.





Discover on-trend plus styles from the Nina Parker collection, exclusively for Macys; Graffiti Midi Dress, $99.00





I shop at Macys regularly and love how there are so many options! I wanted to see pieces that not only reflect my personal style but also help plus women achieve their ultimate look, said Parker. I knew Macys would not only understand my style but fully support it. The Nina Parker collection includes versatile pieces that can be worn casually or for a special occasion.









The Nina Parker collection takes women seamlessly from day to night with easy-to-style body suits, matching tops, skirt sets, and sleek dresses. Plus, with Fall and Holiday deliveries, customers can continue to shop fresh fashion for all upcoming occasions and events.









We are thrilled to collaborate with Nina Parker on this exclusive plus only collection. Her impeccable taste and sharp eye for design detail has been translated into must-have looks that will help create a confident expression of personal style for our customers, said Durand Guion, vice president, Macys Fashion Office. Weve intensified our commitment to bringing more Black-owned brands and design talent into our assortment and are excited to offer customers a truly unique shopping experience. Ninas collection kicks off the summer fashion season with bright, bold and versatile pieces that are perfect wardrobe updates.









A California native, Nina Parker is a television host, TV personality and content creator who is currently a co-host of E!s Nightly Pop and E!s Dating No Filter. She often appears as a guest host for E!s Daily Pop and serves as a correspondent for E!s Live From The Red Carpet. Parker collaborated with Reunited Clothing, a New York-based design house and manufacturer, on this fashion forward plus collection designed exclusively for Macys.









Shop the Nina Parker collection, available now, at select Macys stores and on macys.com%2Fninaparker.









About Macys









Macys is Americas Department Store. For more than 160 years, Macys, the largest retail brand of Macys, Inc., has served generations at every stage of their lives. Through a digitally led shopping experience powered by macys.com, our award-winning mobile app, and a nationwide portfolio of stores, Macys customers come to us for fashion, value and high-quality products. We are proud of our heritage and the unique role we play in American culture and tradition. We celebrate occasions big and small, and have created decades of memorable experiences through Macys 4th of July Fireworks and Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows, and celebrity appearances. With the collective support of our customers and colleagues, Macys helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities through funding and volunteer service. With fashion, value and celebration as our guide, Macys makes life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities. For more information, please visit macysinc.com.





