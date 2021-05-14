Logo
Information Analysis Inc Releases First Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Revenues Improve 65.9%; Diluted EPS of $0.02

Key Acquisition of Tellenger, Inc. Completed Subsequent to Quarter End

FAIRFAX, Va., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Analysis Incorporated ( IAIC) today reported its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, revenues were $3,419,580, an increase of 65.9%, over prior period revenues of $2,061,756. Net income was $270,815 in the first quarter of 2021 versus a net loss of ($126,339) for the comparable period in 2020, an improvement of $397,154. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.02 for the first quarter of 2021, versus basic and diluted net loss per share of ($0.01) in the prior year period.

After ending 2020 on a high note, we have continued that momentum with our first quarter results. We reported substantial revenue growth, driven by several projects in our Professional Services business, which enabled us to deliver another profitable quarter, said Stan Reese, IAIs CEO. "As pleased as I am with our first quarter results, I also know this is just the start. In early April, we announced the acquisition of Tellenger, Inc. This strategic acquisition significantly expands our cybersecurity, cloud, and data analytics capabilities. Tellenger works with both government agencies and private sector clients and is a great fit with our strategy moving forward. Since closing the acquisition, we have been focused on driving top-line synergies among both of our customer bases.

Mr. Reese continued, We have also added to our Board of Directors, with Jack Johnson joining us during the first quarter and Donald Tringali coming on last week. Jack and Don lend significant experience and acumen to our board and I expect them to be valuable resources as we continue to pursue our growth plan.

About Information Analysis Incorporated
Information Analysis Incorporated (www.infoa.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is an information technology product and services company. The Company is a software conversion specialist, modernizing legacy systems and securely extending their reach to the cloud and more modern platforms.

Additional information for investors
This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information contact:
Jeremy Hellman, CFA
Vice President
The Equity Group
(212) 836-9626

Matt Sands, CFO
[email protected]
(703) 293-7925

Information Analysis Incorporated
Statements of Operations
(unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31,
20212020
Revenues
Professional fees$2,439,259$844,403
Software sales980,3211,217,353
Total revenues3,419,5802,061,756
Cost of revenues
Cost of professional fees1,467,699579,631
Cost of software sales932,2311,203,298
Total cost of revenues2,399,9301,782,929
Gross profit1,019,650278,827
Selling, general and administrative expenses545,663340,813
Commissions expense134,58765,621
Acquisition costs70,530-
Income (loss) from operations268,870(127,607)
Other income, net1,9451,268
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes270,815(126,339)
Provision for income taxes--
Net income (loss)$270,815$(126,339)
Comprehensive income (loss)$270,815$(126,339)
Net income (loss) per common share - basic$0.02$(0.01)
Net income (loss) per common share - diluted$0.02$(0.01)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic11,282,67111,211,760
Diluted12,286,21611,211,760

Information Analysis Incorporated
Balance Sheets

March 31, 2021December 31, 2020
(Unaudited)(Audited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents$3,015,943$1,858,160
Accounts receivable1,185,9631,442,231
Prepaid expenses and other current assets106,294142,770
Total current assets4,308,2003,443,161
Contract assets - non-current342,631210,688
Right-of-use operating lease asset25,91151,405
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
and amortization of $317,703 and $312,32061,39562,166
Other assets-6,281
Total assets$4,738,137$3,773,701
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable$192,213$103,646
Revolving line of credit500,000-
Contract liabilities455,496946,884
Accrued payroll and related liabilities421,183375,168
Commissions payable276,794181,626
Notes payable - current149,00193,009
Operating lease liability - current18,36345,595
Other accrued liabilities8,04754,274
Interest payable4,5833,125
Total current liabilities2,025,6801,803,327
Note payable - non-current300,999356,991
Total liabilities2,326,6792,160,318
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized,
13,260,042 and 12,904,376 shares issued, 11,617,426 and
11,261,760 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021,
and December 31, 2020, respectively132,599129,043
Additional paid-in capital15,243,76914,720,065
Accumulated deficit(12,034,699)(12,305,514)
Treasury stock, 1,642,616 shares at cost
as of March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020(930,211)(930,211)
Total stockholders' equity2,411,4581,613,383
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$4,738,137$3,773,701
