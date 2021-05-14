Information Analysis Inc Releases First Quarter 2021 Results

Revenues Improve 65.9%; Diluted EPS of $0.02



Key Acquisition of Tellenger, Inc. Completed Subsequent to Quarter End

FAIRFAX, Va., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCQB: IAIC) today reported its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



For the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, revenues were $3,419,580, an increase of 65.9%, over prior period revenues of $2,061,756. Net income was $270,815 in the first quarter of 2021 versus a net loss of ($126,339) for the comparable period in 2020, an improvement of $397,154. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.02 for the first quarter of 2021, versus basic and diluted net loss per share of ($0.01) in the prior year period.



After ending 2020 on a high note, we have continued that momentum with our first quarter results. We reported substantial revenue growth, driven by several projects in our Professional Services business, which enabled us to deliver another profitable quarter, said Stan Reese, IAIs CEO. "As pleased as I am with our first quarter results, I also know this is just the start. In early April, we announced the acquisition of Tellenger, Inc. This strategic acquisition significantly expands our cybersecurity, cloud, and data analytics capabilities. Tellenger works with both government agencies and private sector clients and is a great fit with our strategy moving forward. Since closing the acquisition, we have been focused on driving top-line synergies among both of our customer bases.

Mr. Reese continued, We have also added to our Board of Directors, with Jack Johnson joining us during the first quarter and Donald Tringali coming on last week. Jack and Don lend significant experience and acumen to our board and I expect them to be valuable resources as we continue to pursue our growth plan.

About Information Analysis Incorporated

Information Analysis Incorporated (www.infoa.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is an information technology product and services company. The Company is a software conversion specialist, modernizing legacy systems and securely extending their reach to the cloud and more modern platforms.

Information Analysis Incorporated

Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues Professional fees $ 2,439,259 $ 844,403 Software sales 980,321 1,217,353 Total revenues 3,419,580 2,061,756 Cost of revenues Cost of professional fees 1,467,699 579,631 Cost of software sales 932,231 1,203,298 Total cost of revenues 2,399,930 1,782,929 Gross profit 1,019,650 278,827 Selling, general and administrative expenses 545,663 340,813 Commissions expense 134,587 65,621 Acquisition costs 70,530 - Income (loss) from operations 268,870 (127,607 ) Other income, net 1,945 1,268 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 270,815 (126,339 ) Provision for income taxes - - Net income (loss) $ 270,815 $ (126,339 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 270,815 $ (126,339 ) Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 11,282,671 11,211,760 Diluted 12,286,216 11,211,760

Information Analysis Incorporated

Balance Sheets