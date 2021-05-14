Havn Life CEO Tim Moore to Appear at Upcoming Q2 Investor SummitHavn Life CEO Tim Moore to Appear at Upcoming Q2 Investor Summit

Logo
Havn Life CEO Tim Moore to Appear at Upcoming Q2 Investor Summit

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Havn Life will join 80+ other small cap and micro-cap companies at leading event for investors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP)(the "Company" or "Havn Life"), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural health products, is pleased to announce that CEO Tim Moore will attend the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit. The event, scheduled for May 17-18, is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting small cap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

Formerly known as the MicroCap Conference, the Q2 Investor Summit will be held virtually and feature more than 80 companies and 300 institutional and retail investors. Tim Moore will give a presentation on May 17th at 11:45 ET, sharing updates on the Company's growth and activities to the investor audience.

"I'm thrilled to attend this event, and look forward to sharing our recent successes and upcoming plans with such an illustrious group of investors and other emerging companies," said Moore. "Given how new this space is, it's a huge opportunity to educate the investor community about the market potential of the work we're doing."

Complimentary investor registration is available at www.investorsummitgroup.com. Havn Life's presentation will be available at

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tuMRW_OdTp2meaMYBGP2Yw.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Tim Moore
Chief Executive Officer

About Havn Life Sciences Inc.

Havn Life Sciences is a Canadian biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds, the development of natural healthcare products, and innovative mental health treatment to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind. Learn more at: havnlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

Contact:

Investor Relations: [email protected] 604 687 7130
Media: [email protected] 647 896-8078

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the benefits of the Acquisition, the intended use and benefits of the Facility, the ability of the Facility to facilitate an expanded product portfolio with strong revenue generation potential, expand ability to enter new NHP categories and reduce third party manufacturing burden, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, nor that the Acquisition will provide the Company the expected benefits, that the Facility will be utilized as intended, or at all, that the Facility will be able to facilitate an expanded product portfolio with strong revenue generation potential, expand ability to enter new NHP categories and reduce third party manufacturing burden. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: Havn Life Sciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647366/Havn-Life-CEO-Tim-Moore-to-Appear-at-Upcoming-Q2-Investor-Summit

img.ashx?id=647366
