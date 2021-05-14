Havn Life CEO Tim Moore to Appear at Upcoming Q2 Investor SummitHavn Life CEO Tim Moore to Appear at Upcoming Q2 Investor Summit

Havn Life will join 80+ other small cap and micro-cap companies at leading event for investors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP)(the "Company" or "Havn Life"), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural health products, is pleased to announce that CEO Tim Moore will attend the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit. The event, scheduled for May 17-18, is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting small cap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

Formerly known as the MicroCap Conference, the Q2 Investor Summit will be held virtually and feature more than 80 companies and 300 institutional and retail investors. Tim Moore will give a presentation on May 17th at 11:45 ET, sharing updates on the Company's growth and activities to the investor audience.

"I'm thrilled to attend this event, and look forward to sharing our recent successes and upcoming plans with such an illustrious group of investors and other emerging companies," said Moore. "Given how new this space is, it's a huge opportunity to educate the investor community about the market potential of the work we're doing."

About Havn Life Sciences Inc.

Havn Life Sciences is a Canadian biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds, the development of natural healthcare products, and innovative mental health treatment to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind. Learn more at: havnlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

