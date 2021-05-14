Logo
Biotricity to Present its Disruptive Medical Technologies at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on May 14

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Presentation to focus on flagship Bioflux product for the multi-billion cardiac monitoring and diagnostic market

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 /Biotricity, Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, is pleased to announce that its CEO Waqaas Al-Siddiq is scheduled to present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, being held virtually on May 13-14, 2021.

Dr. Al-Siddiq will provide an overview of the Company during the presentation and highlight its premier product, Bioflux, an integrated mobile cardiac solution. Dr. Al-Siddiq will be presenting on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 3:35 pm Eastern Time. To access the presentation, investors may register for the conference here. The presentation will also be streamed on YouTube here.

Biotricity's flagship Bioflux product is a wearable medical device that enables physicians to accurately monitor and diagnose cardiac patients in real-time for faster diagnosis.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic products for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the Company's guidance with respect to its fiscal year ended financial results and its financial expectations for future quarters. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "should," "would," "will," "could," "scheduled," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "seek," "project," or "goal" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company's other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release. There cannot be any assurance that the Company will win any award.

###

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Biotricity Inc.
1-800-590-4155
[email protected]

Todd Kehrli or Mark Forney
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE: Biotricity, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647389/Biotricity-to-Present-its-Disruptive-Medical-Technologies-at-the-Benzinga-Global-Small-Cap-Conference-on-May-14

