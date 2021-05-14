Logo
Blade Urban Air Mobility Announces Date for Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image



Blade Urban Air Mobility, Inc. (Blade or the Company) will release financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Monday, May 17, 2021, after the market closes. Blade is a wholly owned subsidiary of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE).



The Company will hold a conference call the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Blade CEO Rob Wiesenthal and CFO Will Heyburn and will include a question-and-answer session for call participants.



Participants may access the call at1-800-954-0627, international callers may use 1-212-231-2908, and request to join the Blade Urban Air Mobility earnings call. A live webcast will also be available by visiting the Investor Relations section of the companys website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.blade.com%2Fnews-events.



A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and untilMay 31, 2021. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671, and enter access code 21994366. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the companys website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.blade.com%2F.



About Blade



Blade is a technology-powered urban air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, Blade predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft ("EVA" or eVTOL), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.



For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fir.blade.com%2F.

