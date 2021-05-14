Arcimoto's Douglas Campoli Named CFO of the Year by Portland Business Journal





Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, announced today that Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Douglas Campoli, has been named 2021 CFO of the Year by Portland Business Journal in the Public Companies category. This annual award gives recognition to those financial professionals in Oregon and Southwest Washington.









Doug has served as Arcimotos CFO since 2015. In his role, he has managed the companys accounting, finance and treasury departments. As a strategic leader, he built financial processes, systems, policies and corporate governance committees from the ground up. Doug guided Arcimoto from a $24 million market cap to a publicly traded company with a peak market cap of more than $1.3 billion. Doug helped take Arcimoto public in 2017 with a listing on the Nasdaq ticker and recently completed the companys first corporate acquisition of Tilting Motor Works.









Its hard to put to words the gratitude I have for Dougs contribution to Arcimoto, said Mark Frohnmayer, founder and CEO of Arcimoto. His thoughtful diligence has helped steer the endeavor through choppy seas, from our startup days with an eighth generation napkin sketch, through an initial Nasdaq offering and the push to production in 2019. Dougs steadfast determination continued to serve the company well in 2020 as we navigated a global pandemic, executed five common-only capital raises at successively higher valuations, and began to prepare for scale production alongside our first acquisition. As we look forward, I am deeply thankful to be joined by Doug and our team of seasoned executives who have dedicated themselves with true grit to the Arcimoto mission. Dougs acknowledgment is well-deserved.









Nominees for CFO of the Year are evaluated on their outstanding performance in their businesses, strong record of innovation in their fields, and a clear track record of meaningful community involvement.









