eMagin Corporation to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / eMagin Corporation (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in Military and Commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced it will present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 19 at 3:45 p.m. ET. eMagin's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website: https://www.emagin.com/investors/events

About eMagin

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. We invent, engineer and manufacture display technologies of the future in the USA, including our Direct Patterning Technology (dPd) that will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, our microdisplays have been, and continue to be, used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. www.emagin.com

CONTACT:

eMagin Corporation

Mark Koch, Acting Chief Financial Officer

845-838-7900

[email protected]

Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.

Nicholas Manganaro

617-542-5300

[email protected]

SOURCE: eMagin Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com: