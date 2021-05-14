Organto Announces Shareholder Update Webinar for May 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. ( TSXV:OGO, Financial)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of non-GMO and organic fruit and vegetable products todayannounced that they will host a shareholder update webinar on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT.

Steve Bromley, Chair and Co-CEO and Rients van der Wal, Co-CEO and CEO of Organto Europe B.V. will provide updates on market trends, commercial initiatives, current operations and strategic growth plans. After opening remarks there will be a question & answer period.

To join the meeting, please click on the following URL in advance of the meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4472792457

Meeting ID: 447 279 2457

One tap mobile

+13462487799,,4472792457# US (Houston)

+16468769923,,4472792457# US (New York)

Dial by your location

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 646 876 9923 US (New York)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbCVUSMaR4

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders.

