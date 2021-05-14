Maverix Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire
VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2021
VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Maverix Metals Inc. ("Maverix" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MMX) (TSX: MMX) is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on May 13th, 2021. Maverix shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented at the Meeting, including the election of the Company's nine director nominees. Detailed results of the vote for directors are shown below:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number
Percent (%)
Number
Percent (%)
Geoffrey Burns
118,138,299
99.28%
858,379
0.72%
Dr. Christopher Barnes
118,559,872
99.63%
436,806
0.37%
Robert Doyle
118,714,945
99.76%
281,733
0.24%
Tara Hassan
118,826,695
99.86%
169,983
0.14%
Daniel O'Flaherty
118,647,095
99.71%
349,583
0.29%
Brian Penny
118,840,108
99.87%
156,570
0.13%
Blake Rhodes
118,692,510
99.74%
304,168
0.26%
David Scott
118,841,575
99.87%
155,103
0.13%
J.C. Stefan Spicer
117,049,165
98.36%
1,947,513
1.64%
Shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company and for the approval of amendments to the Company's Amended and Restated Stock Option and Share Compensation Plan. Each of the resolutions approved at the meeting were described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2021 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.maverixmetals.com).
A report on all items of business voted at the Meeting has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
About Maverix
Maverix is a gold-focused royalty and streaming company with a globally diversified portfolio of over 100 assets. Maverix's mission is to increase per share value by acquiring precious metals royalties and streams. Its shares trade on both the NYSE American and the TSX under the symbol "MMX".
