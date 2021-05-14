American Electric Power Service Corporation Seeks Bids For Coal

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), today issued a request for proposal (RFP) for the supply of coal to one or more of its generating stations in multiple coal regions. AEP seeks proposals for the following coal type, delivery years and tonnages:

Coal Region July-Dec. 2021 2022 2023 2024 Central Appalachian Basin - 1,000,000 1,500,000 1,500,000 Illinois Basin - 650,000 1,000,000 750,000 Powder River Basin 2,000,000 3,000,000 1,500,000 1,000,000 Northern Appalachian Basin - 1,500,000 2,500,000 2,500,000

All coal proposal packages should include the provided coal proposal form included in the RFP. This information must be received no later than 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Proposals are to be kept open until 5 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021. All information must be emailed to [email protected] . Complete details about the RFP are available at www.aep.com/go/coaloffers.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 16,800 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 223,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,500 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

