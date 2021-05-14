Hess Midstream LP Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Possible Value Trap

The stock of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $23.14 per share and the market cap of $579.4 million, Hess Midstream LP stock appears to be possible value trap. GF Value for Hess Midstream LP is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that Hess Midstream LP stock might be a value trap is because Hess Midstream LP has an Altman Z-score of 1.10, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Hess Midstream LP has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.00, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Hess Midstream LP's financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Hess Midstream LP over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Hess Midstream LP has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.1 billion and earnings of $1.395 a share. Its operating margin is 55.62%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Hess Midstream LP at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Hess Midstream LP over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Hess Midstream LP is 77.6%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 79.2%, which ranks better than 98% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Hess Midstream LP's return on invested capital is 18.30, and its cost of capital is 7.60. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Hess Midstream LP is shown below:

In closing, The stock of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 98% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Hess Midstream LP stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

