Akre Capital Management's Top 1st-Quarter Trades

Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio)'s Akre Capital Management has disclosed its portfolio for the first quarter of 2021. The top trades include reductions in Markel Corp. ( MKL, Financial), O'Reilly Automotive Inc. ( ORLY, Financial), Dollar Tree Inc. ( DLTR, Financial) and Roper Technologies Inc. ( ROP, Financial) alongside an addition to the firm's Adobe Inc. ( ADBE, Financial) holding.

The firm, based in Virginia, adheres to a strict set of three standards focusing on strong businesses, effective management and a pattern of reinvestment that leads to companies described as "compounding machines." By purchasing shares in these rare businesses at a modest valuation, they are able to generate superior returns over time.

Portfolio overview

At the end of the quarter, the firm's portfolio contained 29 stocks, with three new holdings in ThredUp Inc. ( TDUP, Financial), PayPal Holdings Inc. ( PYPL, Financial) and Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG, Financial). It was valued at $14.73 billion and has seen a turnover rate of 1%. Top holdings at the quarter end were Mastercard Inc. ( MA, Financial), American Tower Corp. ( AMT, Financial), Moody's Corp. ( MCO, Financial), Visa Inc. ( V, Financial) and CarMax Inc. (KMX).

By weight, the top three sectors represented are financial services (42.33%), real estate (21.82%) and consumer cyclical (11.89%).

Markel

The first quarter saw managers cut the firm's Markel ( MKL, Financial) holding off at the knees after a 34.5% reduction in the fourth quarter of last year. The 296,667 shares sold cut the holding by 95.51%, leaving just 13,933 shares left at the end of the quarter. During the quarter, shares traded at an average price of $1,079.10. The large sale had an overall impact of -2.07% on the equity portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 91.39%.

Markel's primary business is property and casualty insurance, and the company focuses primarily on specialty lines, ranging from areas such as executive liability to commercial equine insurance. The acquisition of Alterra in 2013 added substantial reinsurance operations, which now account for a little over 20% of premiums. The company uses capital generated by its insurance operations to buy noninsurance operations in diverse areas, such as bakery equipment manufacturing and residential homebuilding.

On May 14, the stock was trading at $1,224.55 per share with a market cap of $16.73 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a modestly undervalued rating.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10 and a superior valuation rank of 10 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for the company for assets growing faster than revenue. The strong profitability rank is propped up by returns on equity and assets that outdo almost 90% of insurance industry competitors each.

Adobe

Leading the four additions to holdings during the quarter was the 34.2% boost in the firm's position in Adobe ( ADBE, Financial). The purchase of 389,870 shares marked the first time the position has grown since it was established in the first quarter of 2020 and brought the quarter end share total to 1.52 million. Throughout the quarter, the shares traded at an average price of $467.93. GuruFocus estimates the firm has gained 28.63% on the holding in the last year and the purchase had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio.

Adobe provides content creation, document management and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers.The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

As of May 14, the stock was trading at $480.26 per share with a market cap of $229.56 billion. The shares are currently fairly valued according to the GF Value Line.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 2 out of 10. There are currently no severe warning signs issued for the company. An Altman Z-Score of 14.3 places the company well into the safe zone and revenue has increased consistently over the last six years.

O'Reilly

The firm also reduced its long-standing O'Reilly ( ORLY, Financial) position during the quarter. The 256,785 shares that were sold cut the holding by 13.96% and the shares traded at an average price of $464.17 during the quarter. Overall, the reduction had a -0.79% impact on the equity portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 214.61%.

O'Reilly is one of the largest sellers of aftermarket automotive parts, tools and accessories, serving professional and do-it-yourself customers (41% and 59% of 2020 sales, respectively). The company sells branded as well as own-label products, with the latter category comprising nearly half of sales. O'Reilly had 5,616 stores as of the end of 2020, spread across 47 U.S. states and including 22 stores in Mexico. The firm serves professional and DIY customers through its store network, and also boasts approximately 765 sales personnel targeting commercial buyers.

The stock was trading at $557.29 per share with a market cap of $38.88 billion on May 14. The GF Value Line shows the shares are trading at a fair value rating.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 5 out of 10. There are currently no severe warning signs issued for the company. The current cash-to-debt ratio of 0.1 ranks the company worse than 85.71% of the industry as debt levels have continued to rise in recent years.

Dollar Tree

Another long-standing holding to be cut back during the quarter was Dollar Tree ( DLTR, Financial). Managers sold 936,000 shares, curbing the holding by 20.68% and left 3.59 million shares remaining at the end of the quarter. Throughout the quarter, the shares traded at an average price of $107.46 per share. GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding throughout its lifetime at 112.05% and the sale had a -0.68% impact on the equity portfolio.

Dollar Tree operates discount stores in the U.S. and Canada, including over 7,800 shops under both its namesake and Family Dollar units (nearly 15,700 in total). The eponymous chain features branded and private-label goods, generally at a $1 price. Family Dollar features branded and private-label goods at prices generally ranging from $1 to $10, with over 76% of fiscal 2020 sales from consumables, 9% from seasonal and electronic items (including prepaid phones and toys), 9% from home products and 6% from apparel and accessories.

On May 14, the stock was trading at $109.73 per share with a market cap of $25.68 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at fair value.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 7 out of 10. There are currently no severe warning signs issued for the company.

Roper

Rounding out the firm's top five trades is a reduction in the firm's Roper ( ROP, Financial) holding. The firm sold 176,564 shares to cut the holding by 9.23%. Quarter-end shares came to 1.73 million and the shares traded at an average price of $401.28 during the quarter. The sale had a -0.51% impact on the equity portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 121.56%

Roper is a diversified technology company that operates out of four segments: application software; network software and systems; measurement and analytical solutions; and process technologies. The company's culture emphasizes acquiring asset-light, cash-generative businesses. Roper then reinvests this excess cash in businesses that yield incrementally higher rates of return. While the businesses are managed in a decentralized manner, Roper does not passively manage its portfolio. Instead, Roper manages its businesses through the Socratic method and empowers decision-makers through group executive coaching. Roper has now rotated a clear majority of its business from legacy industrial products into technology software in mature, niche markets with large quantities of deferred revenue.

As of May 14, the stock was trading at $441.68 per share with a market cap of $46.38 billion. The shares are trading at a modestly overvalued rating according to the GF Value Line.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 1 out of 10. There are currently two severe warning signs issued for assets growing faster than revenue and an operating margin in decline. Cash flows took a hit in 2020 after a decade of consistent growth.

Disclosure: Author owns no stocks mentioned.

