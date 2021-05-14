Mairs & Power Inc Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Amazon.com Inc, Alliant Energy Corp, Sells Principal Financial Group Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Great Western Bancorp Inc

New Purchases: THCB, BK, CMI, F, GPC, HOG, MDLZ, PII, SEIC, WAB, VWO,

St Paul, MN, based Investment company Mairs & Power Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Amazon.com Inc, Alliant Energy Corp, Plexus Corp, Envestnet Inc, sells Principal Financial Group Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Great Western Bancorp Inc, Old National Bancorp, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mairs & Power Inc. As of 2021Q1, Mairs & Power Inc owns 216 stocks with a total value of $9.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 262,666 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,033,004 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 6,861,605 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.36% Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 1,682,865 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 916,725 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.15%

Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Tuscan Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $16.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 67,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66. The stock is now traded at around $81.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $265.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $135.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in SEI Investments Co. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $58.58. The stock is now traded at around $63.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 106.10%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $286.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 537,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.90%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3214.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 58,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 44.40%. The purchase prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 743,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Plexus Corp by 45.93%. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $93.48, with an estimated average price of $84.76. The stock is now traded at around $97.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 86,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Marcus Corp by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $18.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 476,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Envestnet Inc by 46.56%. The purchase prices were between $64.02 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 70,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $30.66 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $37.77.

Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in PolyMet Mining Corp. The sale prices were between $3.03 and $5.15, with an estimated average price of $3.88.

Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in First Republic Bank. The sale prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86.

Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $94.25 and $132.81, with an estimated average price of $116.75.

Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc by 31.73%. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $66.590100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 2,229,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 35.46%. The sale prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 354,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in Old National Bancorp by 22.94%. The sale prices were between $16.56 and $20.95, with an estimated average price of $18.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 2,552,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc by 33.31%. The sale prices were between $20.49 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $33.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 1,180,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in General Mills Inc by 20.5%. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $64.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 496,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in NVE Corp by 30.43%. The sale prices were between $57.42 and $76, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $72.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 263,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.