Mairs & Power Inc Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Amazon.com Inc, Alliant Energy Corp, Sells Principal Financial Group Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Great Western Bancorp Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mairs & Power Inc Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Amazon.com Inc, Alliant Energy Corp, Sells Principal Financial Group Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Great Western Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
St Paul, MN, based Investment company Mairs & Power Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Amazon.com Inc, Alliant Energy Corp, Plexus Corp, Envestnet Inc, sells Principal Financial Group Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Great Western Bancorp Inc, Old National Bancorp, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mairs & Power Inc. As of 2021Q1, Mairs & Power Inc owns 216 stocks with a total value of $9.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Mairs and Power 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mairs+and+power/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mairs and Power
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 262,666 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,033,004 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  3. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 6,861,605 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.36%
  4. Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 1,682,865 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 916,725 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.15%
New Purchase: Tuscan Holdings Corp (THCB)


Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Tuscan Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $16.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 67,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)


Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)


Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66. The stock is now traded at around $81.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)


Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $265.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)


Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $135.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)


Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in SEI Investments Co. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $58.58. The stock is now traded at around $63.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 106.10%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $286.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 537,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.90%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3214.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 58,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 44.40%. The purchase prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 743,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Plexus Corp (PLXS)

Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Plexus Corp by 45.93%. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $93.48, with an estimated average price of $84.76. The stock is now traded at around $97.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 86,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marcus Corp (MCS)

Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Marcus Corp by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $18.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 476,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Envestnet Inc (ENV)

Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Envestnet Inc by 46.56%. The purchase prices were between $64.02 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 70,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)

Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $30.66 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $37.77.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

Sold Out: PolyMet Mining Corp (PLM)

Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in PolyMet Mining Corp. The sale prices were between $3.03 and $5.15, with an estimated average price of $3.88.

Sold Out: First Republic Bank (FRC)

Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in First Republic Bank. The sale prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86.

Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $94.25 and $132.81, with an estimated average price of $116.75.

Reduced: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc by 31.73%. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $66.590100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 2,229,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 35.46%. The sale prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 354,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in Old National Bancorp by 22.94%. The sale prices were between $16.56 and $20.95, with an estimated average price of $18.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 2,552,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)

Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc by 33.31%. The sale prices were between $20.49 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $33.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 1,180,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in General Mills Inc by 20.5%. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $64.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 496,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: NVE Corp (NVEC)

Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in NVE Corp by 30.43%. The sale prices were between $57.42 and $76, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $72.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 263,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mairs and Power. Also check out:


1. Mairs and Power's Undervalued Stocks

2. Mairs and Power's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Mairs and Power's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Mairs and Power keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider