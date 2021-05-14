Mairs & Power Inc Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Amazon.com Inc, Alliant Energy Corp, Sells Principal Financial Group Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Great Western Bancorp Inc

- New Purchases: THCB, BK, CMI, F, GPC, HOG, MDLZ, PII, SEIC, WAB, VWO,
- Added Positions: SHW, AMZN, UNH, ECL, QCOM, LNT, HRL, FISV, NVDA, ATVI, V, LFUS, HD, JAMF, JAMF, PLXS, MSI, MCS, CHRW, TXN, ENV, OSK, CCMP, RAVN, SRDX, CAT, CSII, VTI, SPY, DOC, VIG, WMT, PG, PEP, DUK, ADP,
- Reduced Positions: PFG, USB, GOOG, ZBH, MMM, TECH, AXP, DIS, ONB, GWB, NVT, HON, GGG, DCI, GIS, WFC, MDT, NVEC, TGT, LLY, EMR, JNJ, PRLB, FAST, INTC, PFE, UPS, PNR, THRM, ASB, BMI, BAX, BKH, CVX, CFR, JPM, SLB, SNA, TRV, UFCS, GNRC, ABBV, AMCR, EPAC, COP, CLB, GLW, XOM, GBCI, KMB, MRK, PLUG, SNBR, VZ, WTFC, WK, INSP, AIR, ALE, VCEL, ADBE, AMT, ANSS, AAPL, AMAT, BP, BAC, BDX, BRK.B, BMY, CSX, CSCO, KO, COST, DE, DLX, NEE, GE, HSY, IBM, TT, IIN, AXGN, MDU, MTSC, MCD, NSC, NVS, PDCO, SONY, SO, SHYF, TCF, UNP, RTX, WY, MA, BX, PM, TSLA, PSX, CTLT, CLXT, CARR, OTIS, EFA, IJH, MDY, QQQ, SCHF,
- Sold Out: APOG, VTRS, CERN, CL, LMT, PLM, FRC, RETA,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 262,666 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,033,004 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 6,861,605 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.36%
- Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 1,682,865 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 916,725 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.15%
Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Tuscan Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $16.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 67,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66. The stock is now traded at around $81.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $265.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 983 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)
Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $135.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)
Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in SEI Investments Co. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $58.58. The stock is now traded at around $63.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 106.10%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $286.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 537,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.90%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3214.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 58,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 44.40%. The purchase prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 743,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Plexus Corp (PLXS)
Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Plexus Corp by 45.93%. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $93.48, with an estimated average price of $84.76. The stock is now traded at around $97.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 86,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Marcus Corp (MCS)
Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Marcus Corp by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $18.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 476,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Envestnet Inc (ENV)
Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Envestnet Inc by 46.56%. The purchase prices were between $64.02 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 70,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)
Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $30.66 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $37.77.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.Sold Out: PolyMet Mining Corp (PLM)
Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in PolyMet Mining Corp. The sale prices were between $3.03 and $5.15, with an estimated average price of $3.88.Sold Out: First Republic Bank (FRC)
Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in First Republic Bank. The sale prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86.Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)
Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $94.25 and $132.81, with an estimated average price of $116.75.Reduced: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)
Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc by 31.73%. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $66.590100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 2,229,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 35.46%. The sale prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 354,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Old National Bancorp (ONB)
Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in Old National Bancorp by 22.94%. The sale prices were between $16.56 and $20.95, with an estimated average price of $18.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 2,552,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)
Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc by 33.31%. The sale prices were between $20.49 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $33.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 1,180,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in General Mills Inc by 20.5%. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $64.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 496,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: NVE Corp (NVEC)
Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in NVE Corp by 30.43%. The sale prices were between $57.42 and $76, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $72.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 263,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.
