Dalal Street, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: BABA,

BABA, Reduced Positions: MU,

Irvine, CA, based Investment company Dalal Street, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dalal Street, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Dalal Street, LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 1,552,000 shares, 52.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.74% Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) - 4,733,118 shares, 33.15% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 168,843 shares, 14.61% of the total portfolio. New Position

Dalal Street, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $208.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.61%. The holding were 168,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.