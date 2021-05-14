Dalal Street, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding

Irvine, CA, based Investment company Dalal Street, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dalal Street, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Dalal Street, LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of
Mohnish Pabrai 's stock buys and sells,These are the top 5 holdings of
Mohnish Pabrai
Here is the complete portfolio of Mohnish Pabrai. Also check out:
1. Mohnish Pabrai's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mohnish Pabrai's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mohnish Pabrai's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mohnish Pabrai keeps buying
For the details of
Mohnish Pabrai 's stock buys and sells,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mohnish+pabrai/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 1,552,000 shares, 52.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.74%
- Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) - 4,733,118 shares, 33.15% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 168,843 shares, 14.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
Dalal Street, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $208.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.61%. The holding were 168,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mohnish Pabrai. Also check out:
1. Mohnish Pabrai's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mohnish Pabrai's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mohnish Pabrai's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mohnish Pabrai keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment