Brandes Investment Buys OneMain Holdings Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Telefonica Brasil SA, Sells Baidu Inc, Cemex SAB de CV, Cameco Corp

- New Purchases: OMF, CHK, RDS.B, AZO, MMM, ASAI, IFF, KELYA, FSTR, MOV, NKSH, SAFM, SKX, UTMD, CRD.A, IMKTA, TBNK, HURC, CALM, AVA, IVC,
- Added Positions: VIV, MRK, ZTO, FMX, EPC, EGRX, CVS, NVS, NWLI, AIG, BAC, GRFS, FDX, CVX, JPM, GSK, SNY, INT, WFC, ENIC, PFE, CMCSA, ORI, MD, GD, CYD, GOOG, TAK, CI, TSM, OMC, PBR.A, TOT, MBT, MAA, DOX, MCK, TFC, BK, JNJ, C, ORAN, FOX, AVT, CAH, CSCO, WLK, CTSH, INGR, MUFG, JCI, ORCL, L, MU, ALE, PAHC, ORN, EQC, PKE, GHM, FLEX, PBH, TIMB, WPP, GILD, NPK, ARLO, VREX, AMX, RGP, SCHL, PINC, IBA, HOG, HWCC, PTR, PEP, HDB,
- Reduced Positions: CX, CCJ, BABA, AMAT, CPA, HP, AGRO, HAL, EMR, GTS, SWIR, NOK, CTVA, DRQ, LIVN, BCS, TXT, MHK, NTGR, LNSR, HCA, UTHR, E, YPF, CS, MSFT, BP, TMHC, CRH, ABEV, TM, TARO, BUD, PKX, RTX, RCI, SHG, CLS, DGX, AEG, FFIV, CFG, ARW, IPG,
- Sold Out: BIDU, ACWX, CHL, UHAL, EEM, ACWI, CBD, ON, TX, GWX, GIL, NTR, SXT,
- UBS Group AG (UBS) - 17,441,523 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
- Embraer SA (ERJ) - 24,501,183 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 32,875,161 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.96%
- Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) - 2,075,138 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.31%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,640,109 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
Brandes Investment initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 744,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Brandes Investment initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 680,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Brandes Investment initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 406,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Brandes Investment initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1517.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Brandes Investment initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $204.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sendas Distribuidora SA (ASAI)
Brandes Investment initiated holding in Sendas Distribuidora SA. The purchase prices were between $12.11 and $13.44, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 151,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in Telefonica Brasil SA by 213.30%. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $8.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,769,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,000,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,066,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $29.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $34.59. The stock is now traded at around $43.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,391,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc by 85.19%. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $46.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 489,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Novartis AG (NVS)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in Novartis AG by 56.70%. The purchase prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $89.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 218,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26.Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.Sold Out: Amerco Inc (UHAL)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Amerco Inc. The sale prices were between $444.7 and $619.41, with an estimated average price of $531.48.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.
