Brandes Investment Buys OneMain Holdings Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Telefonica Brasil SA, Sells Baidu Inc, Cemex SAB de CV, Cameco Corp

New Purchases: OMF, CHK, RDS.B, AZO, MMM, ASAI, IFF, KELYA, FSTR, MOV, NKSH, SAFM, SKX, UTMD, CRD.A, IMKTA, TBNK, HURC, CALM, AVA, IVC,

OMF, CHK, RDS.B, AZO, MMM, ASAI, IFF, KELYA, FSTR, MOV, NKSH, SAFM, SKX, UTMD, CRD.A, IMKTA, TBNK, HURC, CALM, AVA, IVC, Added Positions: VIV, MRK, ZTO, FMX, EPC, EGRX, CVS, NVS, NWLI, AIG, BAC, GRFS, FDX, CVX, JPM, GSK, SNY, INT, WFC, ENIC, PFE, CMCSA, ORI, MD, GD, CYD, GOOG, TAK, CI, TSM, OMC, PBR.A, TOT, MBT, MAA, DOX, MCK, TFC, BK, JNJ, C, ORAN, FOX, AVT, CAH, CSCO, WLK, CTSH, INGR, MUFG, JCI, ORCL, L, MU, ALE, PAHC, ORN, EQC, PKE, GHM, FLEX, PBH, TIMB, WPP, GILD, NPK, ARLO, VREX, AMX, RGP, SCHL, PINC, IBA, HOG, HWCC, PTR, PEP, HDB,

VIV, MRK, ZTO, FMX, EPC, EGRX, CVS, NVS, NWLI, AIG, BAC, GRFS, FDX, CVX, JPM, GSK, SNY, INT, WFC, ENIC, PFE, CMCSA, ORI, MD, GD, CYD, GOOG, TAK, CI, TSM, OMC, PBR.A, TOT, MBT, MAA, DOX, MCK, TFC, BK, JNJ, C, ORAN, FOX, AVT, CAH, CSCO, WLK, CTSH, INGR, MUFG, JCI, ORCL, L, MU, ALE, PAHC, ORN, EQC, PKE, GHM, FLEX, PBH, TIMB, WPP, GILD, NPK, ARLO, VREX, AMX, RGP, SCHL, PINC, IBA, HOG, HWCC, PTR, PEP, HDB, Reduced Positions: CX, CCJ, BABA, AMAT, CPA, HP, AGRO, HAL, EMR, GTS, SWIR, NOK, CTVA, DRQ, LIVN, BCS, TXT, MHK, NTGR, LNSR, HCA, UTHR, E, YPF, CS, MSFT, BP, TMHC, CRH, ABEV, TM, TARO, BUD, PKX, RTX, RCI, SHG, CLS, DGX, AEG, FFIV, CFG, ARW, IPG,

CX, CCJ, BABA, AMAT, CPA, HP, AGRO, HAL, EMR, GTS, SWIR, NOK, CTVA, DRQ, LIVN, BCS, TXT, MHK, NTGR, LNSR, HCA, UTHR, E, YPF, CS, MSFT, BP, TMHC, CRH, ABEV, TM, TARO, BUD, PKX, RTX, RCI, SHG, CLS, DGX, AEG, FFIV, CFG, ARW, IPG, Sold Out: BIDU, ACWX, CHL, UHAL, EEM, ACWI, CBD, ON, TX, GWX, GIL, NTR, SXT,

Investment company Brandes Investment Current Portfolio ) buys OneMain Holdings Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Telefonica Brasil SA, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Merck Inc, sells Baidu Inc, Cemex SAB de CV, Cameco Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandes Investment. As of 2021Q1, Brandes Investment owns 160 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Charles Brandes 's stock buys and sells,



go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/charles+brandes/current-portfolio/portfolio

Charles Brandes

UBS Group AG (UBS) - 17,441,523 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Embraer SA (ERJ) - 24,501,183 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 32,875,161 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.96% Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) - 2,075,138 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.31% Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,640,109 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%

Brandes Investment initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 744,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandes Investment initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 680,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandes Investment initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 406,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandes Investment initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1517.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandes Investment initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $204.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandes Investment initiated holding in Sendas Distribuidora SA. The purchase prices were between $12.11 and $13.44, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 151,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Telefonica Brasil SA by 213.30%. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $8.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,769,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,000,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandes Investment added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,066,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $29.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $34.59. The stock is now traded at around $43.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,391,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc by 85.19%. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $46.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 489,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Novartis AG by 56.70%. The purchase prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $89.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 218,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26.

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Amerco Inc. The sale prices were between $444.7 and $619.41, with an estimated average price of $531.48.

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.