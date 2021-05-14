Logo
Brandes Investment Buys OneMain Holdings Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Telefonica Brasil SA, Sells Baidu Inc, Cemex SAB de CV, Cameco Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Brandes Investment (Current Portfolio) buys OneMain Holdings Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Telefonica Brasil SA, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Merck Inc, sells Baidu Inc, Cemex SAB de CV, Cameco Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandes Investment. As of 2021Q1, Brandes Investment owns 160 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Charles Brandes 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/charles+brandes/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Charles Brandes
  1. UBS Group AG (UBS) - 17,441,523 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
  2. Embraer SA (ERJ) - 24,501,183 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  3. Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 32,875,161 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.96%
  4. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) - 2,075,138 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.31%
  5. Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,640,109 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
New Purchase: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)


Brandes Investment initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 744,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)


Brandes Investment initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 680,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)


Brandes Investment initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 406,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)


Brandes Investment initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1517.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)


Brandes Investment initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $204.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sendas Distribuidora SA (ASAI)


Brandes Investment initiated holding in Sendas Distribuidora SA. The purchase prices were between $12.11 and $13.44, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 151,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Telefonica Brasil SA by 213.30%. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $8.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,769,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,000,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Brandes Investment added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,066,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $29.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $34.59. The stock is now traded at around $43.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,391,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX)

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc by 85.19%. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $46.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 489,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Novartis AG (NVS)

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Novartis AG by 56.70%. The purchase prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $89.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 218,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: Amerco Inc (UHAL)

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Amerco Inc. The sale prices were between $444.7 and $619.41, with an estimated average price of $531.48.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Charles Brandes. Also check out:


1. Charles Brandes's Undervalued Stocks

2. Charles Brandes's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Charles Brandes's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Charles Brandes keeps buying
