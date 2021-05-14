IntelGenx Announces Initial Closing of atai Investment

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX-V:IGX) ( IGXT, Financial) (IntelGenx), a leader in pharmaceutical films, today reported that the previously announced US$12,346,300 investment in IntelGenx by ATAI Life Sciences AG (atai) has been completed. As a result of the investment, atai now holds approximately 25% of the issued and outstanding common stock of IntelGenx.



"We would again like to thank our shareholders for their support of our transformative strategic partnership with atai, said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. In addition to positioning IntelGenx as a leader within the novel therapeutics field of psychedelics, atais investment provides us with the requisite financial resources to continue to advance our portfolio of other pharmaceutical film product candidates towards commercialization.

We are pleased to have achieved our goal of progressing from collaborators to partners with IntelGenx via this transaction, and we are excited to make IntelGenxs innovative film technology an integral part of our platform, said Florian Brand, CEO of atai.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenxs superior film technologies, including VersaFilm , DisinteQ, VetaFilm and transdermal VevaDerm, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenxs innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

About atai

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2018 in response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape. atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. atai's business model combines funding, technology, scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic compounds and other drugs with differentiated safety profiles and therapeutic potential. atai operates a decentralized model to enable scalable drug or technological development across its companies, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately heal mental health disorders. atai's vision is to bridge the gap between what the mental healthcare system currently provides and what patients need. atai is headquartered in Berlin, with offices in New York, and London. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

