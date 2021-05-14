Perion Network to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 19th





Perion+Network+Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising announced today that management will participate in the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 19.









Doron Gerstel, Perions Chief Executive Officer and Maoz Sigron, Perions Chief Financial Officer will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with attending investors.









The companys presentation by Doron Gerstel, Chief Executive Officer, will take place on May 19 at 9:30 AM Eastern Time, will be webcast and can be accessed by using the following link:









https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fneedham108%2Fperi%2F2253744









About Perion Network Ltd.









Perion is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently Capture and Convince users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005465/en/