Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Revenues Increased 30 Percent to $1.9 Million Compared to $1.5 Million in the Same Quarter of the Previous Year

On Track to File an IND in 2H21 for Treating Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients with QN-165

Completed the R&D Evaluation and Qualification for QN-247; Expect to Finalize Formulation in 2H21

Quarter-End Cash and Cash Equivalents Approximately $21.9 Million; Provides Sufficient Runway to Accomplish Key Inflection Points

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. ( QLGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and viral diseases, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and provided an update on its therapeutics pipeline and other corporate developments.

The Company will present its first quarter 2021 financial results and operational highlights in a conference call on May 18, 2021 at 4:10 p.m. EDT.

Highlights from the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021:

We were very pleased to see the improvement in our revenue growth during the first quarter from our FastPack System. Despite the challenges of operating during the pandemic, we managed to safely stay open to manufacture and ship our FastPack immunoassay products to meet the needs of our valued Diagnostics customers," stated Michael Poirier, Chief Executive Officer at Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. He added: While we are maintaining our diagnostics business, we are also working diligently to develop our therapeutics pipeline, which includes QN-165, QN-247, RAS-F, and STARS.

We continue to strengthen our team with proven pharmaceutical professionals who leverage their knowledge and experience in order for us to achieve important milestones with each of our pipeline programs, stated Amy Broidrick, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer.

Pipeline and Corporate Highlights

Made significant progress with the IND-enabling studies for Qualigens lead candidate, QN-165, which is a broad-spectrum antiviral drug candidate for treating COVID-19 and other viral-based infectious diseases.

Completed the R&D evaluation and qualification for QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects. The nanoparticle coating technology is similar to the core nanoparticle coating technology used in Qualigen's blood-testing diagnostic products.



Continued our license and sponsored research agreements with the University of Louisville to evaluate the use of QN-247 with G-quadruplex binders. Qualigen plans to seek to obtain Orphan Drug status for QN-247 for one or more indications, such as pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and pediatric neuroblastoma. Orphan Drug status, if obtained, would be expected to confer several advantages including faster review and increased market protection.

Entered into a Material Evaluation and Option Agreement with the University College London (UCL) which will allow Qualigen to study a significant potential indication for QN-247 with improved selectivity for pancreatic cancer cells. In addition to the pancreatic cancer treatment indication, Qualigen will also continue to evaluate QN-247 to treat leukemia and glioblastoma, and as an adjuvant therapy to stop the recurrence of cancer after initial treatment.



Qualigens patent portfolio for therapeutics now has 37 owned or in-licensed patents and patent applications covering the QN-247 and/or QN-165 programs, 26 of which are issued.



First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenues in the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $1.9 million compared to $1.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $0.4 million. Our operating revenues are primarily generated from sales of diagnostic tests. This increase was primarily due to recognition of license revenue from Yi Xin Duan Jishu (Suzhou) Ltd. under our agreement with them for FastPack in China.



Net product sales remained level at approximately $1.4 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, but improved compared to the later 2020 quarters which were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

License revenue during the three months ended March 31, 2021 was approximately $479,000, due to the recognition of revenue from the Yi Xin transaction.



General and administrative expenses increased to $2.9 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021 from $0.9 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020. This increase was primarily due to overhead expenses related to our public-company status in the three months ended March 31, 2021 in contrast to our private-company status in the three months ended March 31, 2020.



As of March 31, 2021, Qualigen Therapeutics had $21.9 million of cash and cash equivalents.



About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, as well as maintaining and expanding its core FDA-approved FastPack System, which has been used successfully in diagnostics for 20 years. Our cancer therapeutics pipeline includes QN-247 (formerly referred to as ALAN or AS1411-GNP), RAS-F and STARS. QN-247 is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects; the nanoparticle coating technology is similar to the core nanoparticle coating technology used in our blood-testing diagnostic products. The foundational aptamer of QN-247, QN-165 (formerly referred to as AS1411), is also a drug candidate for treating COVID-19 and other viral-based infectious diseases; we currently plan that our first clinical trial would be a trial of QN-165 against COVID-19. RAS-F is a family of RAS oncogene protein-protein interaction inhibitor small molecules for preventing mutated RAS genes' proteins from binding to their effector proteins; preventing this binding could stop tumor growth, especially in pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancers. STARS is a DNA/RNA-based treatment device candidate for removal from circulating blood of precisely targeted tumor-produced and viral compounds.

Because Qualigen's therapeutic candidates are still in the development stage, Qualigen's only products that are currently commercially available are FastPack System diagnostic instruments and test kits, used in physician offices, clinics and small hospitals around the world. The FastPack System menu includes rapid point-of-care diagnostic tests for cancer, men's health, hormone function, and vitamin D status. Qualigen's facility in Carlsbad, California is FDA and ISO Certified and its FastPack product line is sold worldwide by its commercial partner Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC.

For more information on Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., please visit https://www.qualigeninc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements by the Company that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. These statements include those related to the Company's prospects and strategy for the development of therapeutic drug candidates. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations. For example, there can be no assurance that clinical trials will be approved to begin by or will proceed as contemplated by any projected timeline; that the Company will successfully develop any drugs or therapeutic devices; that preclinical or clinical development of the Company's drugs or therapeutic devices will be successful; that future clinical trial data will be favorable or that such trials will confirm any improvements over other products or lack negative impacts; that any drugs or therapeutic devices will receive required regulatory approvals or that they will be commercially successful; that patents will issue on the Company's owned and in-licensed patent applications; that such patents, if any, and the Company's current owned and in-licensed patents would prevent competition; that the Company will be able to procure or earn sufficient working capital to complete the development, testing and launch of the Company's prospective therapeutic products; or that the Company will be able to maintain or expand market demand and/or market share for the Company's diagnostic products generally, particularly in view of COVID-19-related deferral of patients' physician-office visits and FastPack reimbursement pricing challenges. The Company's stock price could be harmed if any of the events or trends contemplated by the forward-looking statements fails to occur or is delayed or if any actual future event otherwise differs from expectations. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting the Company's business (including events beyond the Company's control, such as epidemics and resulting changes) can be found in the Company's prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this news release, except as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

