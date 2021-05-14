Domo to Partner in Unilever's Second Annual Day of Service





Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has again teamed up with Unilever U.S. as a technology partner to leverage data and deliver insights for Unilevers second annual Day of Service, a service effort spanning the companys employees including factories, plus over 170 corporate partners. As part of Unilevers Every Day U Does Good campaign that continues to provide pandemic relief, the maker of brands like Dove and Hellmanns is focusing volunteer and donation efforts for the Day of Service through organizations that deliver everyday products and food like Feeding America, support youth and families including Boys & Girls Clubs of America, support women-founded businesses through Luminary, and promote vaccine education with the Ad Council.









Leveraging Domo Everywhere, Domos embedded analytics solution, and Domo apps, Unilever and more than 170 of its supporting partners will be able to easily track their employees volunteer efforts, and share that information and impact with executive team members, brand managers, logistics partners, retailers and volunteers.









Were grateful to have Domo continue this partnership in providing its flexible technology and expertise in support of this initiative. Putting the right data in the hands of everyone involved can drive actions that accelerate our collective impact in supporting American communities in need, said Jessica Sobel, Head of Business Transformation, North America at Unilever.









Ben Schein, Domos Vice President of Data Curiosity, said, Its an honor to be part of Unilevers second annual Day of Service, both as a technology partner and as a community partner. This partnership is a great example of how Domo helps organizations rapidly extend the value of data outside their own organizations to positively impact the outcome of important initiatives like Unilevers Day of Service.









Unilevers inaugural Day of Service in 2020 tracked the impact of the United for America program, during which the company contributed more than $20 million worth of products, services and financial support for Americans in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The initiation received industry recognition, including Domo and Unilever winning the Ventana+Digital+Leadership+Award in Analytics for the application of analytics in the philanthropic initiative.









This continued partnership aligns with Domos proactive approach to putting data to work to help accelerate the good that organizations do in the world, and connect the company with its external stakeholders in innovative and impactful ways.









View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005486/en/