MDC Partners (MDCA) to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences Hosted by Needham and Sidoti

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: MDCA) MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC Partners" or the "Company") announced today that Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, and Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • The 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 18 from 11-11:40 a.m. ET
  • The 2021 Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference on May 19, 2021 from 10:45-11:15 a.m. ET.

Live, audio webcasts of both events will be available to the public in the Investors section of the MDC Partners website, mdc-partners.com. Webcast archives will be available for a limited time.

About MDC Partners Inc.
MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at mdc-partners.com, sign up for investor-related updates and alerts, and follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
Michaela Pewarski
MDC Partners
646 429 1812
[email protected]

MDC Partners Logo. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdc-partners-mdca-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-hosted-by-needham-and-sidoti-301291846.html

SOURCE MDC Partners Inc.

