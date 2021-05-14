Logo
DDB Worldwide announces Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Donna Tobin to oversee Marketing & Communications for the global network.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB Worldwide has today announced that Donna Tobin has joined the global advertising network as Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. Tobin joins DDB to oversee all global and North America internal and external corporate communications.

Donna Tobin, Global Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, DDB Worldwide

Tobin will report directly to DDB Worldwide CEO Marty O'Halloran on all matters of marketing communications, brand management, media relations, corporate social responsibility and internal and cultural communications.

O'Halloran said: "We are thrilled to have Donna joining DDB to help shape our global narrative and connect our refreshed vision with the wider market. Her diversified background and unique understanding of both brand marketing and the advertising agency landscape will be invaluable to our organisation as we invest more in the DDB brand moving forward."

Tobin brings to her role a diverse set of skills and over 20 years of agency and brand experience in marketing and advertising. Tobin has worked within and led global agencies such as Arnold Worldwide, Grey and VaynerMedia and has extensive experience running global brands and leading marketing, communications, and product development across industries including food and beverage, fashion and toys at companies such as Ocean Spray, Hasbro and WPP's Kantar.

Most recently she was the EVP of Marketing, Communications, Events and Partnerships at the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's) where she led the organization's new vision, mission, marketing and communications strategies, and the re-imagination of the 4A's virtual thought leadership events. Tobin's expansive background in the marketing and communications landscape will inform her approach to this new role.

"I am extremely excited to be joining DDB Worldwide during this time of cultural and creative transformation under Marty's and Ari Weiss' leadership. I've always admired DDB's incredible creative legacy and am honored to be a part of the continuously innovative path forward with such amazing, super talented global teams," said Tobin.

Her appointment follows the addition of Lindsay Bennett to the global communications team, joining from DDB Australia where she led the Marketing and New Business function since 2019.

ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE
DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named Agency of the Year numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. The WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The agency's clients include Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others.

Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE) and consists of more than 200 offices in over 90 countries with its flagship office in New York, NY.

ABOUT OMNICOM
Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

Contact: Donna Tobin, [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ddb-worldwide-announces-global-chief-marketing--communications-officer-301291855.html

SOURCE DDB Worldwide

