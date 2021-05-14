Kroger to Participate in Virtual BMO 16th Annual Farm to Market Conference

CINCINNATI, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced that Gary Millerchip, Kroger's CFO, will address investors at the virtual BMO 16th Annual Farm to Market Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on "Events & Presentations" to access the event. The presentation will be available in an archived format following the conference.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human SpiritTM. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

