Doniel Sutton Elected to Morningstar's Board of Directors

CHICAGO, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today announced that Doniel Sutton, chief people officer of Fastly, Inc., has been elected to Morningstar's board of directors.

Prior to Sutton's role at global cloud platform services provider Fastly, Inc., she served as head of people at online payments company PayPal Holdings, among other human resources roles in her seven-year tenure at the company. Sutton also held previous senior human resources leadership positions at Prudential Financial, Bank of America Corporation, and Honeywell International.

"Doniel's wealth of experience in human capital management, global business expansions, and executive development at fast-growing technology companies will provide valuable insights to our management on long-term growth initiatives," said Joe Mansueto, executive chairman of Morningstar.

Sutton currently serves on the board of directors at Ross Stores, Inc. and holds a bachelor's degree in finance and a master's degree in business administration in human resources management, both from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $244 billion in assets under advisement and management as of March 31, 2021. The Company has operations in 29 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

